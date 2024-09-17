Man Sends Friend Picture of Her Dead Husband After Killing Him and His Own Wife: Police

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

When police in North Carolina arrived, they reportedly found the suspect still on the scene with the dead bodies of his wife and friend's husband both inside the friend's house.

Two people are dead with no known motive yet after police in North Carolina received a call from a distraught woman on Saturday, telling them that she had received a photo of her husband's dead body in their home.

Even worse, the photo came from a friend police now believe was the killer. He allegedly killed his own wife in the friend's home, as well, per police.

In a statement released by the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, they received the call from a woman on the morning of Saturday, September 14. Upon investigating the woman's home, they found the body of her husband, Bryan Burr.

Police reported also finding the body of Terri Freeman, the wife of suspect Jonathan Davon Freeman, 44, who allegedly sent the photo, per the press release. Officers also reported that Jonathan was still on the scene when they arrived. Both victims were dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff's office.

While the shootings happened at the Burr home, where both bodies were found, Jonathan Davon Freeman and wife Terri lived together at their home in Lexington, North Carolina.

After obtaining a search warrant and an investigation of the property, as well as interviews and "incriminating statements Jonathan made to people he contacted after the killings," and a post-Miranda confession to police, per Law&Crime, the suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.