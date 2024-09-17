Scout Willis Says Mom Demi Moore Taught Her Daughters How to 'Feel Beautiful' on the Inside

"I think there are people who are so exquisitely beautiful from the outside, who still feel so insecure and are in so much pain," Scout says. "So I think she fostered in all of us a real desire to just feel beautiful, feel sexy, feel embodied."

While speaking with People at the premiere of The Substance in Los Angeles Monday, Willis revealed that she and her sisters, Rumer and Tallulah, were taught the importance of appreciating their inner beauty by their mother, Demi Moore.

"I think my mom has always been such a model of working on feeling good from the inside because I think there are people who are so exquisitely beautiful from the outside, who still feel so insecure and are in so much pain," Willis told the outlet. "So I think she fostered in all of us a real desire to just feel beautiful, feel sexy, feel embodied."

For Willis, this became all the more important growing up in the spotlight as the daughter of famous actors Moore and dad Bruce Willis.

"Of course, it's a fishbowl with a lot of cameras," she added, before noting that she had to come face-to-face with "cameras throughout many awkward phases of life."

As for the way her mother's new film, The Substance, deals with the issue of outer beauty, Willis said it's handled in the best way possible: by making fun of it.

"I feel like this movie is amazing because it's poking fun a little bit, and it's giving a satirical kind of critical eye to these beauty standards," Willis shared.

In The Substance, Moore plays Elizabeth Sparkle, a celebrity who tries a black-market drug to create a younger version of herself named Sue, played by Margaret Qualley.

"It generates another you. A new, younger, more beautiful, more perfect, you," the official synopsis about the effects of the fictional drug reads. "There's only one rule: You share time. One week for you. One week for the new you. Seven days each. A perfect balance. Easy. Right? If you respect the balance … what could possibly go wrong?"

Speaking to People about the message she hopes viewers take from the film, Moore added, "I mean, I certainly hope that not just for women, but for men and women alike, that they walk away finding a little bit more gentility towards themselves. A little bit more compassion."