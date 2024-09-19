Hayden Panettiere's Rep Responds After Fan Concern Over Video Interview About Late Brother

YouTube / Getty

The video in question saw the Nashville actress with slightly slurred and slower speech as she spoke to People about the sudden death of her brother, among other topics.

Hayden Panettiere's reps are speaking out after a new video interview with PEOPLE sparked concern among fans.

In the clip, the 35-year-old Scream and Nashville actress spoke to the outlet about the sudden death of her brother, among other topics, and appeared to slur her speech, with fans -- and even some celebrities -- concerned about Panettiere's general demeanor.

"Losing my little brother, there's nothing like -- he was my only sibling, and he was my younger sibling and it was my job to protect him. And when I lost him, I felt like I lost half of my soul," an emotional Panettiere said of Jansen, who died unexpectedly of an undiagnosed heart condition at just 28.

"I remember saying to somebody, and it hadn't even been a year, and I was like, 'Don't ever, ever expect me to get over the loss of him,'" she continued, "because no matter how many years go by, he will always be beside me and I will always be heartbroken about it. I will never be able to get over it."

"No matter how many years go by, I will never get over his loss," she emphasized.

"I watched this whole thing. Hayden does not look sober😢," one concerned fan wrote, referencing the actress' past struggles with drugs and alcohol. "Poor Hayden. Obviously not sober. Do better People," another added.

Dancing With the Stars' Peta Murgatroyd also commented, writing, "This interview should be removed asap!!"

Panettiere's rep, however, is saying there is no cause for concern, telling Page Six that "speaking about her brother for the first time was very emotional for her -- and it had been a long and exhausting day for her. She was not under the influence."