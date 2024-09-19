Angelina's Furious Reaction Revealed After The Situation Doesn't Invite Her to Daughter's Birthday Party

Instagram/MTV

Explaining why he's so "hurt" by Angelina's recent behavior, he decides she's the only Jersey Shore star not invited to his daughter Mia's first birthday -- only for her to erupt after seeing a photo of Instagram of them all together without her.

As a new season of Jersey Shore begins, so too does a new fight between Angelina Pivarnick and one of her costars. This time, it's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino ... again.

Picking up a few months after the group's trip to Tucson, Arizona last season, Thursday's premiere kicked off with Angelina revealing she and fiancé Vinny Tortorella have had an "up and down roller coaster" of a relationship since cameras last saw them.

"One time, he didn't come home for two weeks. He admitted that he wanted to work because he didn't want to be around me. He's always gone," she vented. "This morning he went to the gym and he was gone for four hours. It's embarrassing. Right now, 2.0 and I are working on things and trying to figure out where we go from here."

While she's apparently been going through it behind closed doors, Mike made it seem like nobody in the cast had really heard from her in months. That, he said, was just further proof that she's more of a "one-sided" friend, where they put in the work and she gives the bare minimum in return.

"She just ghosts everybody for six months. I'm sick of it. I feel like Angelina and I have gone separate directions. She also went below the belt and besmudged me on social media," he said, pointing to a tweet in which she said he wasn't as much of a "new man" as he claims. "She just hasn't been a good friend."

For this reason, he decided she wouldn't be invited to his daughter Mia's first birthday party.

"She hasn't spoken with us and I'm drawing a line in the sand. Something's gotta give," he told Vinny Guadagnino, who didn't think the plan would go over well with Angelina. Vinny, of course, was right.

The day of the party, Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese all attended, with their significant others. While Vin and Pauly D were also invited, they weren't able to make it. As Mike pointed out that "all the girls" attended, Jenni was quick to point out that "not all the girls are here."

Mike, however, said he was pretty sure Angelina had "blocked" him at this point, while Sammi added she thought she was still on block too.

During the party, someone shared the group photo above to social media -- and it didn't take long for Angelina to see it.

"Everyone's there but me. Wow. Why are we not there?" she asked, showing the image to Vinny 2.0. "What the f--k? What's going on? Something I did?"

"Maybe our invitation got lost in the mail," Tortorella told her, but Angelina, of course, was not having it. After bringing up how she was one of the first people in the friend group to meet the baby, she exclaimed, "Talk about a slap in the face. What an a-hole."

She then fired off a text to Mike calling him a "piece of s--t," while also texting his wife Lauren that she was "hurt that I wasn't invited." Lauren didn't seem too concerned about it, however, pointing out that the last time they communicated via text was six months prior. She also felt she and Mike were always there for Angelina, without "reciprocation."

The episode ended with everyone in the cast meeting up for a meatball cooking competition -- with Angelina shooting Mike a pretty nasty face when he walked in the door. He escalated the situation -- saying it was time for him to "take a stand, even if it causes some waves" -- before greeting her by saying, "How are you, Satan?"

The reactions of Angelina, Sam and Jenni are in the main photo above. The last line of the hour came from Angelina, in a confessional, saying, "What the f--k? Okay, here we go."