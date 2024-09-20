Woman Who Claims Diddy Shot Her in 1999 NYC Nightclub Shooting Reacts to His Arrest

Getty/YouTube

The woman who claims Sean "Diddy" Combs shot her in the face in a New York City club shooting has sought justice since that night in 1999. Now, with his recent arrest, she's feeling some relief.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Natania Reuben recalled the moment she learned Diddy was indicted on sex trafficking, racketeering, and kidnapping charges.

Reuben said her teenage daughter, Nirvana, told her the news.

"She says, mommy, guess who's in custody?" she recalled. "I asked her if it was somebody locally in town that we know. And she's like, 'No, he's bigger.'"

After seeing her daughter's expression, Reuben said she then knew who she was talking about.

"I said, 'Are you kidding me, really?' She said, 'Yes!'," she told The Daily Beast. "I just screamed out to God, 'Thank you, merciful father!'"

Reuben was one of the three people injured during the New York City nightclub shooting in December 1999. Over two decades later, she still maintains that Diddy -- who attended a party at Club New York in Manhattan with his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez -- was the person who pulled the trigger and shot her in the face after Diddy got into a fight with a drug dealer.

"I watched him. I saw him with my own eyes," Reuben told The Daily Beast, adding that she "felt like I was hit with Paul Bunyan's flaming hot sledgehammer."

Diddy claimed he fired the gun in self-defense and was acquitted of all charges in 2001. Meanwhile, former Bad Boy rapper and Diddy's then-associate, Moses "Shyne" Barrow, was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2001. He was released in 2009 and was deported to his native country of Belize.

Diddy was arrested on Monday in New York City and is now a criminal defendant in sex trafficking, racketeering, and kidnapping case, according to TMZ. He's been charged with 3 counts -- racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He entered a not guilty plea.

The 54-year-old was denied bail a second time on Wednesday, September 18 after a federal judge in Manhattan remanded him to await trial at a jail in Brooklyn. Combs' lawyers described conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as "horrific" and "not fit for pre-trial detention." The music mogul was initially denied bail during his arraignment in Manhattan's federal court on Tuesday.

Diddy is facing up to a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and a maximum of life in prison.

While speaking with The Daily Beast, Reuben said, "[Diddy] was somebody with power, prestige, fame, money and all of that. It was the biblical David and Goliath story. I know my sling and my stone might be 25 years old, but…"

"These people in subsequent cases, all of these people who've been abused by him subsequently, would probably not have had to endure any of it," she added. "And that's the saddest part of all."

Barrow, meanwhile, also reacted to Diddy's arrest this week. The politician, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Belize House of Representatives, weighed in on Diddy's indictment during a recent press conference, saying the media mogul "destroyed my life."

“When I was an 18-year-old kid, just wanting to do nothing other than make my mother proud and make Belize proud and be recognized for my talent and take over the world. I was defending him and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me. He pretty much sent me to prison," Barrow claimed, per PEOPLE.

"Let's not lose sight of what the cold hard facts are. This is not someone who I vacationed with and someone who I enjoyed this great, intimate relationship of brotherhood," he added. "This is someone who destroyed my life, and who I forgave, and who I moved on, and for the better interest of Belize because he was in the position at that time to give scholarships and maybe to invest. I would not deny attempting to bring the investment to Belize and bring the contributions to education."