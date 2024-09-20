Jimmy Fallon's Wife Surprised Him with Sentimental Gift From His Past for 50th Birthday

Getty

Jimmy Fallon celebrated his 50th birthday in style.

While speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host shared with his viewers how his family spoiled him on his milestone birthday, kicking off the morning with a 'Pee-wee Herman breakfast'.

"It was the pancake with two fried eggs for eyes and the bacon for lips and it was just so cool. My mom used to make me that for me, it was the best," he said.

However, it wasn't just the breakfast that was sentimental for Fallon's 50th -- as his wife Nancy Juvonen and his daughters, Winnie Rose, 11, and Frances Cole, 9 had cooked up something else reminiscent of his childhood.

"They bring me into this other room and this thing's wrapped up, and it's a giant big thing, so I open it up," Fallon began, before revealing the gift and its backstory.

"My dad had a jukebox when I was growing up. He got it for free from the VFW. It was a broken jukebox, and he goes, 'Hey, can I take that and try to fix it?' My dad fixed machines, so he fixed this jukebox, and so we had a jukebox in our house with 45’s and doo-wop music but all sorts of music," he said.

"And then it just broke, because it was old, it was from the 50s or whatever. And then we got rid of it, I think we gave it for free," he said, before adding that a friend of his stumbled upon it at an electronics story last year and called Nancy.

"He called Nancy and goes, 'If you want to get Jimmy a cool gift, this person has no idea it's Jimmy's jukebox,'" he continued.

"She bought the jukebox and refurbished it so it plays Bluetooth," Fallon said, before holding up a photo of the item. "This is the exact jukebox."

"It's got my dad’s handwriting ... I remember him writing it and putting it in there, this is the same one I grew up with, it's crazy," he added.

"And then even crazier," he shared. "There is a song in there called 'Oh Babe What Would You Say' by Hurricane Smith, which I love, and I remember playing it when we were filming the movie Fever Pitch, they put it in the movie, in the soundtrack," Fallon said. "That's where I met my wife, she produced that movie, and one of our wedding songs is 'Oh Babe What Would You Say' -- that was on this jukebox!"

"Best day! It was crazy," he said, before dubbing his milestone as "the best birthday".

"I have never felt more loved in my life," he shared, adding that his wife and kids are "the greatest"