Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Rare Video of Daughter Charlotte to Celebrate Her Birthday

Getty

"I don't know how it’s possible but every year I love you more," Geller said of her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s daughter.

Sarah Michelle Gellar fans are getting a rare insight into her relationship with daughter Charlotte Grace.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star shared a video of her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s teenager doing gymnastics to celebrate her 15th birthday.

In the post, Charlotte is seen performing a round-off into a backflip before ending with an excited reaction at her own impressive skills.

"We are all jumping and flipping Charlotte because it’s your 15 Birthday!! I don't know how it’s possible but every year I love you more ❤️ 🎉🎁 🎂," the 47-year-old actress captioned the post, which was paired with Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday" track.

Friends of the family shared their well wishes to the teenager.

"Omg wow! And Happy Birthday Charlotte!! We need to go dance!," Amanda Kloots wrote.

"Happy birthday, Charlotte!!❤️🎉," Brenda Song added.

Sarah opened up in February about Charlotte, telling E! that she has been helping Charlotte navigate the teenager world, especially social media.

"I can't stop Charlotte, but I can teach her," she said of allowing her daughter on the internet. "I can teach her why not to look at that website, or not to believe everything that you see or maybe take a break from the Snap map."

"My daughter is a competitive dancer,” the Scooby Doo actress continued. "She dances five days a week. The girls are such a team, and they all support each other."

Along with Charlotte, Freddie and Sarah share son Rocky James, who celebrates his birthday this week as well. On Friday, SMG shared another post celebrating his 12th, using a throwback photo.

"Raise your hand if it’s your birthday!!! 12 years ago, Charlotte told us all she wanted for her third bday was you," Gellar captioned the post. "And even though you weren't due for another three weeks, she got her wish… and we all got the greatest gift. You. Happy birthday Rocky!!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎁🎁🎁🎂🎂🎂"