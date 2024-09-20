Young Sheldon Cast Spills on Latest Addition to 'The Big Bang Universe' (Exclusive)

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc / TooFab

"It's electric, I mean it really is," Montana Jordan told TooFab exclusively of filming the new spin-off Georgie & Mandy's first Marriage.

Montana Jordan doesn't want to let Young Sheldon fans down with his new spinoff, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

While speaking to TooFab exclusively on the blue carpet in Hollywood at the "CBS: A Night of Sit-DOWN Comedy" event -- where he was promoting his new show -- the actor member opened up about what this next chapter means to him.

"It's pretty great, it's pretty special and I tell 'em, 'I'm not going to let ya'll down that's one thing I will not do is let ya'll down,'" Jordan, who played Georgie Cooper on the popular series said.

"And at the end of the day this is my job and I'm going to do what it takes to get it done and I'm enjoying every step of it," he added.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will act as a spin-off to Young Sheldon ... which, of course, was a spin-off/prequel to The Big Bang Theory. The new series will follow the lives of Georgie (Jordan), Sheldon's older brother, and his wife Mandy (Emily Osment)-- who were both introduced in Young Sheldon.

As for why it's the couple's "first marriage", Jordan remained tight-lipped on that one.

"I don't know, I don't make them choices, I just do my job. I just wake up, show up," he said with a smile and his deep southern accent.

Aside from being one of the leads in a new show, another change for Jordan is the fact that he is now filming in front of a live studio audience.

"It's electric, I mean it really is," he told TooFab. "Coming into this everybody was saying how electric it is and I was like, 'It can't be that electric,' but no it is."

"It's pretty great when you're sitting there, standing there and there's a 180 people right there in the audience just looking at you," he recalled. "It's a little nerve-wracking, but I don't get nervous much ... I'm pretty good at blocking them out and I just do my job."

However, it's clear who Jordan's favorite audience member is, as he often brings his four-month old baby, Emma Rae to set.

Fellow former Young Sheldon cast member Will Sasso who played Jim McAllister on the show, will also be reprising his role on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. He told TooFab while on the blue carpet how excited he was to see the "The Big Bang" Universe expanding.

"It's really exciting," Sasso said. "It's exciting not just knowing that we're about to premiere and this show will be enjoyed by audiences out there, some new some old. It's also a very interesting way to continue what I've and what I've been calling the big bang universe and it's expanding."

"It's particularly interesting for me because The Big Bang Theory started as a multi-cam sitcom that is about a group of friends, going from there to a single cam sitcom (Young Sheldon) that is about the beginning of Sheldon as a boy and what made him who he is," he said, before adding that going back to the multi-camera format brings everything full circle with executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Holland and Steven Molaro, who he called the "best" in the multi-cam medium.

"It's kind of to me bringing it together, you've got the family aspect from Young Sheldon, the multi-cam aspect from Big Bang which together those elements create a brand new and unique show," Sasso added.

Jim McAllister is Mandy's (Osmont) father, a classic sit-com American dad who owns a tire store and takes in Georgie and Mandy while they raise their new born baby with his wife Audrey McAllister (Rachel Bay Jones).

As for who Sasso's favorite sit-com dad is, that was easy.

"Kevin Arnold's Dad from Wonder Years, I know him colloquial as Dan, Dan Lauria," Sasso told TooFab.