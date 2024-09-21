11 Celebrities Who Refuse To Spoil Their Children

Getty

When it comes to the children of major celebrities, many people assume that these famous offspring are used to a life of luxury. From extravagant gifts to grand vacations, it may seem like these kids get whatever they want. But that’s not the case for every child born into a famous family. In fact, many celebs say that they don’t spoil their kids at all, hoping to give their children a normal upbringing despite being raised in Hollywood. From mandatory chores to working for the things they want, these celebrity children are staying grounded through it all.

Find out why these stars don’t spoil their kids…

1. Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar started teaching her daughter about the value of money when she was just a little girl. Back in 2016, she shared that her daughter would often ask for a glass of milk but then not drink any of it. Sarah decided to start charging her a quarter from her piggy bank every time she didn’t drink the milk she asked for. She also noted that she and her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. also make sure their kids are helping around the house.

“I do a lot of cooking with the kids. I’m big on child labor. The kids have to help with the mashed potatoes,” she told Today, adding that she didn’t give an allowance. “I don’t love the idea of giving them money to do chores that they should do anyway.”

2. David & Victoria Beckham

David Beckham says that he and his wife expect their children to work for the things they want. David explained that when their oldest son Brooklyn became a teenager, he began asking for new shoes all the time -- and the couple decided he should work for his spending money.

“It came to the point where [Brooklyn] turned 14…and I thought, ‘You know, if you want something, then go and work and you’ve got your own money.’ So, much to his dismay, we packed him off to the French café, and he works there every Saturday and Sunday for a few hours and gets his own pocket money,” he said on The Late Late Show.

3. Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper may be able to leave his children with a large inheritance but he says that’s not in the plans. He explained on Morning Meeting that money destroyed his dynastic family and he doesn’t want that to happen to his sons. Instead, he says he plans to pay for their college education and wants them to work after that.

“I don’t believe in passing on huge amounts of money. I don’t know what I’ll have. I’m not that interested in money, but I don't intend to have some sort of pot of gold for my son. I’ll go with what my parents said, which is: ‘College will be paid for, and then you gotta get on it,’” Anderson said.

4. Julia Roberts & Danny Moder

Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder aren’t spoiling their children as they grow up. While she says some people see spoiling their children as a way to show them love, it’s not the case in their household.

“I think some people confuse unconditional love with spoiling. None of my kids would think I have a problem with that distinction,” she told Good Housekeeping.

5. Viola Davis & Julius Tennon

As Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon raise their daughter Genesis, she says one of her biggest concerns is having her become entitled. While she wants Genesis to have more than she did as a child, she hopes her daughter can appreciate everything she’s been given. Viola says she’s making sure to keep her grounded by not spoiling her with extravagant items and always holding her accountable for her actions.

“I never had a house; Genesis has a house. I do shop at Target, I buy all her clothes at Target or H&M. And maybe, if I’m feeling really good, Nordstrom Rack,” she told People.

6. Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are very non-traditional in how they raise their children. Mila says that they don’t give their kids gifts in order to ensure they don’t become spoiled and constantly expect tons of new toys. Instead, they just get a few gifts from the rest of the family and take part in charitable donations.

“So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids... Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was two, and it was too much. We didn’t give her anything -- it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don’t even know what they’re expecting; they’re just expecting stuff,” Mila told Entertainment Tonight.

She continued, “We’ve told our parents, ‘We’re begging you. If you have to give her something, pick one gift. Otherwise, we’d like to take a charitable donation, to the Children's Hospital or a pet [or] whatever you want.’ That’s our new tradition.”

7. Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal says he’s raising his six children to work for the things they want. While talking about his parenting philosophy, he explained he’s not just going to give them money for a party. If they want money, he expects them to do their “due diligence” and create a “business plan.” Shaq also says he rewards education and if any of his children go to law school, he plans on financially compensating them.

“I’m like, ‘If you go to law school and graduate, you get a big bag,’” he told Insider. “So I’m trying to bribe all of them like, ‘Hey, just go to law school for me and I’ll give you whatever you want.’”

8. Elton John & David Furnish

Elton John and his husband David Furnish want their boys to have a comfortable life but he says they don’t overly spoil them. He believes that giving children too much can eventually ruin their lives. Instead, he tries to give them some semblance of normality and expects them to work some day.

“Of course I want to leave my boys in a very sound financial state. But it’s terrible to give kids a silver spoon. It ruins their life. Listen, the boys live the most incredible lives, they’re not normal kids, and I’m not pretending they are. But you have to have some semblance of normality, some respect for money, some respect for work,” he told The Mirror.

9. Jerry & Jessica Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld is pretty blunt when it comes to his children’s relationship with his money. When Kevin Hart asked Jerry how he keeps his children grounded, he replied that he likes to remind them that they’re not rich.

"You know what I say [when they ask if we're rich]? I am. You’re not,” he said on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

10. Gordon & Tana Ramsey

Gordon Ramsey doesn’t afford his children the same luxuries that he gets to experience. The famed chef explained that his kids don’t get to join him and his wife Tana in first class when they’re traveling because they didn’t work for it.

“They don’t sit with us in first class. They haven’t worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that. At that age, at that size, you’re telling me they need to sit in first class? No, they do not. We’re really strict on that,” he told The Telegraph.

11. Daymond & Heather John

Daymond John doesn’t want his children to rely on a trust fund. Instead, he hopes to inspire them to be driven and to work hard. He even wrote a children’s book called Little Daymond Learns to Earn about becoming an entrepreneur at a young age.