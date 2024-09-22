Man Covered In Blood Said He Returned from Walk to Three Dead Bodies; Now He's Charged with Murder

Facebook/Vermont State Police

The chilling messages a man accused of killing his father, stepmom and 13-year-old stepbrother allegedly sent after the murders are revealed, as are the victims' fears about him staying with them the weekend of their deaths.

New details have emerged in the mysterious murders of local Vermont state official Brian Crossman Sr., 46, wife Erica Crossman, 41, and Erica's 13-year-old son, Colin Taft.

The bodies of the Pawlet trio were discovered in the early morning hours of September 15, after State Police police responded to what they initially said was "a call reporting a suspicious person." The mystery man was also described as a "person of interest" and someone who had "some blood on them" in initial reports.

Troopers later found the three bodies at a residence nearby, calling the deaths "suspicious." The medical examiner determined "Brian Crossman's cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head and torso, Erica Crossman's was a gunshot wound to the head, and Colin Taft's was multiple gunshot wounds"; the deaths were then ruled homicides.

The mystery man's identity remained a mystery until Friday afternoon, when officials named him as 22-year-old Brian Crossman Jr., the son, stepson and stepbrother to the three victims. Crossman Sr. and his wife had only been married since July.

On Friday, the Vermont State Police obtained an arrest warrant for Crossman Jr., who now faces aggravated murder charges for the fatal shootings of his father, stepmother and her son. He was reportedly arrested as he was discharged from a hospital in New York, where he was admitted last Sunday.

"Evidence shows the killings occurred early Sunday morning, Sept. 15, inside the family home on Vermont Route 133 that Crossman Sr. shared with his wife and stepson," said police, who added that he is being held without bail pending an appearance before a New York judge and his extradition to Vermont.

"The Vermont State Police investigation identified significant evidence that linked Crossman Jr. to the killings, including digital information, statements, injuries, and various interviews," they added.

According to the arrest affidavit, via VTDigger, Crossman Jr. lived with his mother in New York but was staying with his father in Pawlet for the weekend. He called police around 4am and claimed he had gone out for a walk and returned to find a triple homicide. He agreed to meet authorities in the parking lot of a nearby school, which he allegedly drove to in his father's truck, covered in blood.

Per the Bennington Banner, also citing the affidavit, he reportedly explained the blood by saying he "attempted to drag his father ... outside the residence." Crossman Jr. also appeared to have a "fresh" wound on his shoulder, which authorities noted was consistent "where a shooter commonly places the butt of a long gun to fire it."

Investigators believe at least two different shotguns -- stored in a "gun room" in the home -- were used for the murders. The kitchen was covered in blood, a chainsaw was also found on the kitchen counter, while ammunition was found all over the home.

Family members allegedly told authorities the suspect had mental health issues, was "proficient with firearms" and had a "troubled relationship" with his father. His mother said he had a "mental breakdown" about a month prior, telling authorities he possibly suffered from schizophrenia.

A friend of Erica Crossman, meanwhile, said she was afraid to be alone with her husband's son and was scared about the weekend of the murders in particular because Crossman St. would be on call with the local power company.

The suspect's mother also reportedly said that around 4:35am on the morning of the murders, she received a text from her son saying, "that something bad had happened, that he loved her, that she would eventually hear about what happened later." He also allegedly sent a Facebook message to someone else around the same time saying, "I love you" and adding that his "dad is dead."