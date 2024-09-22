Celebrities Who Have Gotten Booed at a Sporting Event

Getty

"Yeah, I got booed twice. It's whatever."

Celebrities may be used to cheering fans every time they take the stage or hit the red carpet but that’s not always the case. When it comes to stars hitting up sporting events it turns out that they don’t always get a warm welcome from the rowdy crowd. On more than a few occasions, major celebs have been on the receiving end of boos and jeers from attendees. While it’s not a pleasant experience for these celebs who are just trying to enjoy a game, they thankfully have mostly been able to take it in stride.

Find out why these stars weren’t welcome at sporting events…

1. Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce may be a hero every time he steps into Arrowhead Stadium but he didn’t have as much luck when he recently attended an NBA playoff game. When he and Patrick Mahomes sat courtside for the Dallas Mavericks versus Minnesota Timberwolves game back in May, he says the crowd booed him on a couple of occasions.

“Yeah, I got booed twice. It’s whatever,” Travis said on his New Heights podcast. “I get it. I’m not from Dallas. I’m just kind of like an innocent bystander…Maybe they just don’t like the Chiefs.”

2. Emma Stone

Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary weren’t well received when they attended a baseball game as part of the MLB Wild Card series back in 2022. For the game between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, the couple decided to wear Padres gear despite being on the Mets’ home field. When the camera panned to Emma and Dave, it got loud boos from the Mets fans in the crowd. In response, Emma laughed and shrugged before taking a sip of her drink.

3. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was trying to enjoy a football game with her son Saint when she was subject to some jeering from fans at the stadium. Kim and Saint were attending a Los Angeles Rams game at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles and when the jumbotron cameras panned to her, the crowd started booing. Kim seemed totally unfazed by the whole thing and even blew a kiss to the camera. Later, actor Stephen Amell, who was also at the game, tweeted about the situation.

“Kim Kardashian was just shown on the big screen and loudly booed at the Rams game. Being booed at a sporting event is a huge compliment. When people who don’t know you think they dislike you it means you are super duper famous,” Stephen wrote.

4. Kendall & Kylie Jenner

Kim’s sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner didn’t have much more luck at a Rams game. Back in 2019, the duo were watching the team play the Baltimore Ravens from the VIP section of the stadium. Each time the sisters were shown on the big screen, they were booed by the crowd, according to fans at the game. Thankfully, they didn’t seem too bothered by the reaction.

5. Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson didn’t get a friendly reaction from a crowd at a Syracuse University basketball game in 2022. It turns out that a lot of locals were still upset about comments Pete made about their city during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

“Dude, I was shooting this movie out in Syracuse,” Pete said on the show. “Syracuse, you know, it's trash. Worse than Staten Island. The nicest hotel in Syracuse is, like, a f--king Ramada.”

Pete seemingly understood the booing at the game, laughing as the crowd went off.

6. Ryan Seacrest

Back in 2013, Ryan Seacrest got a mixed response from the crowd attending the NFL Season Kick-Off game Mile High Stadium in Denver. Before the Ravens versus Broncos game began, Ryan took to the field to hype the crowd up but when his name was announced it was met with boos. Thankfully, Ryan didn’t seem to notice and once he gave his speech about the upcoming season, fans got on board and started cheering.

7. Tom Hanks & Martin Short

Tom Hanks and Martin Short may seem like pretty likable celebrities but when they attended the Canadian Football League’s 101st annual Grey Cup game, the crowd wasn’t too happy with them. The game was being played at the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ home stadium but Tom and Martin decided to support the opposing team, the Tiger-Cats, who happen to hail from Martin’s hometown. When the pair were caught on the jumbotron singing the Tiger-Cats’ fight song, they were met with plenty of boos.

8. Kanye West

Kanye West has been a pretty polarizing figure as of late so it’s not a surprise that he was met with an unpleasant reaction at the 2022 Super Bowl. Even though he was with his children North and Saint, the crowd didn’t hold back in sharing how they truly felt. It was hard to know how Kanye reacted because he was wearing a mask but North looked pretty embarrassed.

9. Michelle Obama

Back when Michelle Obama was First Lady, she attended NASCAR's final Sprint Cup event of the 2011 season alongside Dr. Jill Biden. Although the women were at the Homestead-Miami racetrack in order to promote the Joining Forces government initiative to support military families, race goers weren’t happy. When Michelle and Jill were introduced to help kick off the race, the crowd shouted some boos at them.

10. Chris Brown

Chris Brown didn’t get a warm welcome at a New York Knicks game back in 2013. Unfortunately for him, the crowd was still upset about his 2009 attack on his then-girlfriend Rihanna. Despite apologizing, basketball fans didn’t hold back their reaction when Chris’ face was shown on the jumbotron. In response, Chris maintained his cool and laughed.

11. Donald Trump