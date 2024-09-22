Breaking Down Sister Wives Drama Over Massive Plot of Land Bought Before Splits

TLC

Coyote Pass was meant to be a compound for Kody Brown's family, with each wife getting their own home on their own parcel of land; but after Janelle, Christine and Meri split from the Sister Wives star, things started getting messy.

It may be time to put a fork in the Coyote Pass dream.

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, the uncertainty over the plot of land the Brown family purchased back in 2018 continued to be a point of contention between Kody and at least one of his exes -- as Janelle started to wonder whether she wanted any part of the property anymore.

The family purchased the giant lot in 2018 and it was meant to be a compound for Kody, his four wives and their children, with each wife getting their own home and parcel of land. But in the years since, Christine split from the plural marriage, and sold her piece of the pie to Kody and Robyn. Both Janelle and Meri were the next to leave Kody, though they still remain invested in the property.

After spending time with her daughter Maddie in Montana, the gears began to turn in Janelle's mind, as she considered moving there instead of onto Coyote Pass.

"I've actually thought about asking if he wants to buy me out," Janelle told Christine after her visit, saying that while she's always "wanted my own piece of land" with a garden and a few animals on it, she realized in Montana that she could still have that dream "somewhere else."

"However, if Kody's not willing to buy me out, then I'm going to have to do something with it. But we got to pay it off and he's not talking to me about it," she added, saying all conversations between her and her ex had basically ceased since she said she wanted out of their relationship.

"So I think I'm going to have to lawyer up, I think, because I think that's the only way I'm ever going to get any kind of decision out of him," she continued. In a confessional, she added that she actually has "no legal rights" to make a claim on the property, since there was no legal marriage between them.

Making it clear it was over, Janelle went on to say that she doesn't want Kody "to be part of my new life" post-split. She then added, "As soon as the Coyote Pass property is settled and I can get my part out, I probably won't interact with him ever again" -- telling Christine, "The land keeps me tied here."

In his own confessional, Kody said he believes Janelle would build on Coyote Pass -- before saying, "If Janelle builds on Coyote Pass, then I got to decide if I'm going to be neighbors with somebody who pretty much just said I'm done with you."

If his only remaining wife Robyn's words are any indication, she would love for Janelle to stick around ... however unlikely that may be.

"If Janelle were to move, it would devastate me. I don't know how to let this all go and I am not let go of Janelle," she said during the episode. "They could still work it out and we could still be a family. That's how I see this and I feel like I'm kind of the idiot that just won't get it."

While the plot of land in Janelle's name was reportedly paid off in 2023, after the episode was filmed, it appears nothing has been built on Coyote Pass yet.