Boy Meets World's Trina McGee Reveals Miscarriage After Getting Pregnant at 54

Getty

After announcing that she reversed early menopause to conceive at 54, Trina McGee, is revealing that she suffered a miscarriage.

During a special appearance The Tamron Hall Show Monday, the Boy Meets World alum, now 55, told the talk show host that she lost her baby early into her pregnancy.

"You revealed to me that you were no longer pregnant," Hall said at the top of the interview, recalling that McGee told her the story in a phone call prior to her joining the morning talk show.

"I did lose the baby. It wasn't expected, it was closer to the end of the first trimester. We don't have any real reasons why. I was still so grateful to have the experience of being able to conceive at this age and this time," she added, noting that she went through "a lot of depression" and that "it was hard to get out of bed" following the pregnancy loss.

"There are so many things that come when you really want a family and you want your family to be complete. There are so many dreams that you have. It was hard to face the fact that that's not going to happen at this point in the junction," McGee, who's married to Marcello Thedford, continued.

McGee announced the news of her pregnancy in June, crediting holistic and organic remedies for helping the couple conceive.

"Your body has to feel free. The blood has to flow to the uterus," McGee told PEOPLE at the time. "Sorry, guys, but you just need certain things for your body to feel nourished. And if you're in a place or an environment that is not providing that, and you want to conceive, then you need to get out of it. The stress is really important. You have to stay away from stress."

McGee is already a mom to three children, whom she shares with her first husband, Courtland Davis -- and while they were eventually supportive of the news, they were less than happy after initially learning about their mother's pregnancy online.

Elsewhere during Monday's chat, Hall pointed out that many people choose to wait until later into their pregnancies to announce the news, but McGee said that she was simply "so excited" to share that she didn't want to wait.

"There were so many women who, even at 55 and older, still want to get pregnant or don't want to be boxed into this 'geriatric pregnancy' thing," McGee responded. "I don't know if I'm here to give advice for everybody, because everybody's body is different, and you should listen to your doctors."