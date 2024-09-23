'I Know This Looks Really Bad' Admits FL Deputy Who Says He 'Accidentally' Shot & Killed Girlfriend: Police

Marion County Sheriff's Department

The Sheriff's Deputy was fired after he was arrested for manslaughter, as details from authorities reveal what allegedly happened the night in question.

A Florida deputy has been charged with manslaughter for his role in the fatal shooting of his own girlfriend, as he says they were cleaning their guns when he accidentally shot and killed her.

The incident went down a little before 11pm on September 19 in Ocala, Florida. At the time, the Ocala Police Department responded to a call from Leslie Boileau, a 32-year-old Marion County Sheriff's Deputy, who "informed dispatch that he had accidentally shot his girlfriend," according to a press release from the Ocala Police Department.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim -- who was identified as Polina Wright, 25, in an arrest report obtained by the Ocala Star-Banner -- "with a fatal gunshot wound to her forehead." Per authorities, she also had a 9mm handgun in her lap, while a rifle was also present at the scene.

"Boileau stated that the incident occurred while he and the victim were handling and dry-firing the firearms, and described the shooting as accidental," said police. "Dry-firing" is when you shoot a firearm when there's no ammunition in the chamber.

Per FOX 13, he told officers at the scene, "I know this looks really bad. I told her I did not want this to happen."

During questioning, per police, Boileau said "that after returning home from dinner, he and the victim opened a package with gun cleaning supplies and began cleaning their firearms. While demonstrating the use of a rifle, Boileau accidentally discharged a loaded round, causing the fatal incident."

Boileau also said he "had forgotten that he placed the loaded magazine into the rifle" before he shot "one live round in the direction of (his girlfriend), ultimately killing her," per FOX 13. He also called his actions "sloppy" that night.

Police say physical evidence at the scene corroborated Boileau's account, leading to his arrest for manslaughter.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," said Police Chief Mike Balken in a statement. "The Ocala Police Department is working with the State Attorney's Office to ensure justice is served.”