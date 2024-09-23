Influencer Bridget Bahl Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis During 6th IVF Retrieval

Instagram

"I just also know there's a really scary road ahead," Bahl told her followers. "And I don't want to do it."

Influencer Bridget Bahl shares an emotional video with her followers to open up about her breast cancer diagnosis.

The 41-year-old fashion and beauty lifestyle influencer was brought to tears as she told her 1.4 million followers about finding a lump in her breast. It was the first time she had posted in over three weeks.

Bahl brought the lump to her doctor's attention during her sixth IVF retrieval attempt. Her doctor immediately wanted to stop the retrieval process so Bahl could go in for imaging.

"I was maybe two or three days into the shots, and I had the routine bloodwork, sonogram with my doctor, and I told him I had felt something in my breast," Bahl explained in the post.

She continued, "He got me in in like a day or two, and I was completely convinced that it was fine, it was just a cyst and it was from the hormones," before adding that she "truly" did not feel worried about the lump.

"I felt great... I feel great," she added.

However, when she went for her mammogram and sonogram, things changed. She was told by a "wonderful" doctor who said, "Bridget, I have been doing this for a long time, and I do not like what I see."

The next day, the same doctor called Bahl to tell her the news that the lump was indeed breast cancer.

"Unfortunately, [she] confirmed that I do have breast cancer and that it has spread to a lymph node," said Bahl.

Bahl went on to explain that she will be okay, however, the past few weeks have been "nothing short of a nightmare".

"The good news is that the type I have, it is very responsive to a targeted treatment, which gives us so much hope," she told her followers.

"I know that I'm going to be okay, and I just also know there's a really scary road ahead," she continued. "And I don't want to do it, but I believe through the grace of God I can do it."

She concluded her video by asking her followers to pray for her through this journey. She also shared that she and her husband -- plastic surgeon Michael Chiodo -- will need to wait to do another round of IVF retrieval process.