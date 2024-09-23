Lala Kent Details Terrifying Birthing Experience With Second Daughter Sosa: She 'Turned Purple'

Getty

Lala Kent is opening up about the birth of her second daughter, Sosa.

The Vanderpump Rules star, who welcomed the little one earlier this month with the help of a sperm donor, said that despite having a "perfect" pregnancy, she experienced some scary complications during her quick labor and delivery with Sosa.

"During my second-to-last push, [my obstetrician] kind of stands up really fast, and he's fixated on the monitor," Kent explained during last week's episode of her Give Them Lala podcast. "And he's making eyes with the nurse who's reading things to him that I clearly don't understand 'cause I'm not a doctor. And he looks nervous."

Kent said she asked if everything was OK, to which her doctor replied, "Yep, I just want you to keep pushing."

But as it turns out, it was far from it -- the umbilical cord was wrapped around Sosa's neck a couple of times. Kent said her doctor "stayed calm" and "didn't let [her] know that."

"She comes out, they put her on my chest and I go to hug her -- you know, embrace my baby -- but the way that the nurse is acting with the baby … and she's not crying. She does one cry and then it stops," she recalled.

Kent continued, "And my hands are freezing, so I'm like, 'I'm not touching her because I don't want to send her into shock.'"

The Bravolebrity said the nurses began "rubbing her chest" and "sucking things out of her mouth."

"With a fast birth like that, she swallowed a lot of amnionic fluid," she added.

"For mama, it was great that she came out so quickly 'cause I didn't have to push very many times, but with a fast birth like that, she swallowed a lot of amnionic fluid," Kent told her listeners listeners, adding that the newborn had "so much fluid that she was vomiting all the food she had."

Sosa even "turned purple," which "freaked out" the nurse who was with her, who then called for backup.

"They then bring in a specialist, and they're like, 'We want a surgeon to look at her 'cause this isn't normal, and we got 10 milliliters of amnionic fluid out of her stomach the first time, then we got another eight, then we got another however many milliliters," Kent shared. "And they go, 'And now we're draining it through the nose, and it won't stop.' And they said, 'We're either going to have pediatric surgery deal with it, or we wanna keep her in the NICU.'"

Kent said she was "beside [her]self" and remembers asking, "What the f--k?" as the shock of her daughters traumatic birth sank in.

When questioned about her pregnancy with Sosa, Kent responded, "It was perfect."

But, she soon "started feeling guilty," wondering if she did anything differently during this pregnancy that she didn't do while pregnant with daughter Ocean, 3, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.