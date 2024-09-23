Cold Case Murder 'Fugitive' Arrested 14 Years Later After Running Red Light

Flagler County Sheriff's Department/Prince William County Police Department

"This shows there is no such thing as a simple traffic stop," said authorities, adding, "If you're a fugitive, we will catch you regardless of where you ran from and take you to jail."

Running a red light led to the arrest of a man authorities say is a Virginia fugitive wanted for murder.

43-year-old Timothy Hickerson was arrested in Palm Coast, Florida last week, after deputies from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) say they conducted a traffic stop on him for running a red light. During the stop, deputies discovered he had an active warrant from Virginia for Second Degree Murder and Burglary.

He was immediately placed in handcuffs and taken to Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. Video released by the Sheriff's Department shows the moment he was cuffed, appearing shocked as deputies tell him he's being arrested for burglary.

Hickerson was reported wanted for the 2010 murder of Shane Donahue of Nokesville, Virginia.

The 23-year-old was last seen on March 22, 2010 and was reported missing by his family two days later. He was never found and the case went cold. Virginia investigators recently reactivated the investigation after receiving new information, according to FCSO.

WUSA 9, meanwhile, said the case was reopened in Spring 2024, with detectives reexamining evidence and old interviews with advanced technology and police practices.

That new information? Hickerson was allegedly with the victim on the night Donahue was last seen leaving his parent's home, before the two returned to the victim's home nearby. Hickerson was also allegedly connected to a burglary at the Donahue home days before his disappearance. The suspect would have been 28 at the time Donahue vanished.

"Donahue was not seen or heard from again and is presumed deceased by Virginia authorities. His remains have not been located," said FCSO.

Hickerson has allegedly lived in Palm Coast since 2022 and will be held without bond until extradited back to Virginia.