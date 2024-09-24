Halle Berry Details Handwritten Note Prince Used to Ask Her Out on Date

Getty

Berry detailed her experience with the late musician, who allegedly asked her out while she was attending one of his concerts.

Halle Berry is sharing a fond memory of the Prince.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday, the Catwoman actress revealed that the late musician once asked her out at his concert in a very unique way -- by writing her a note.

Berry said she was a big fan of the musician and went to see him live when a stagehand came over and handed her a note from the "Purple Rain" singer himself.

"He had somebody come out with a piece of paper. You know how kids do, 'Do you like me? Yes or no?' I went, 'Yes!' I mean, I'm at his concert, right?" Berry recalled. "Came back out again [with another piece of paper that said], 'Would you go out with me?'"

Host Jimmy Kimmel asked Berry if she checked one of the boxes, to which she responded, "No. I didn't send the paper back."

That's not the only flirty moment Berry's had with a fellow A-lister, the Oscar-winning actress also shared a flattering compliment once received from boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

"I'll never forget this. I went up to him and I was kinda nervous because, I mean, it's Muhammad Ali," Berry, who is currently coupled up with longtime partner, Van Hunt, explained. " said, 'Oh, my God, champ, so nice to meet you!' And he said, 'Oh, I never met anybody prettier than me.'"

Backstage at Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live taping Berry had another run-in with a famous boxer: Mike Tyson.

The X-Men star revealed that she had some advice for Tyson and his wife, Lakiha "Kiki" Spicer.

"We got into a talk there with his wife Kiki, and I told her, 'I got you,'" Berry, who has been an advocate for perimenopause and menopause care said, before revealed that she she spoke to Tyson and his wife about the health concern. "[I said] 'When the time comes, I'm going to know everything about this topic.' I didn't have help. I'm now 58 and nobody helped me. So I want to be the voice of the future for these women and help them get the information they need before it hits them and they think they're crazy."

"[Tyson] was like, 'So what is this menopause? What is it?'" Berry continued. "He was like, 'It doesn't affect your sex does it?' And I said, 'Well, it can.' But if you get things early that you need -- the education, the information -- it doesn't have to [affect your sex life]. You can stay juicy as a peach."

Berry previously opened up about experiencing the symptoms of perimenopause during a conversation with first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit in March.

The actress said that her physician told her she had the "worst case of herpes he' d ever seen."

The Never Let Go star said when she met Hunt, who she described as "the man of my dreams," menopause was "not even a thought on my mind" at her age -- and neither was herpes. "So we're having our thing, we're having sex and everything is great."

"So one day, we're having sex like normal," she recalled. "I wake up in the morning, I go to the bathroom, and guess what? I feel like I have razor blades in my vagina."

Berry recounted how "terrible" she felt, adding that she consulted with a gynecologist. When Berry told her doctor that she was "really excited" about her new relationship, he warned that she "messed up" and had an STD. She and Hunt subsequently underwent testing, and their results were negative.

"Neither one of us has herpes," Berry said. "I realized, after the fact, that [the sensation] is a symptom of perimenopause."

Berry said her doctor "had no knowledge" of perimenopause, which is described as the transitional phase before menopause characterized by hormonal fluctuations and irregular menstrual cycles.

"[He] didn’t prepare me," she said. “That's when I knew, 'Oh my gosh, I've gotta use my platform. I have to use all of who I am and I have to start making a change and a difference.'"