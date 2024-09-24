Christian Academy Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault of 5-Year-Old at Wife's Home Daycare: Police

Harris County Jail

An employee of just a few weeks at the Baytown, Texas daycare told the 5-year-old girl's mother about "multiple incidents that made her uncomfortable" involving the 56-year-old husband of the daycare owner.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested after being hit with sexual assault allegations of a five-year-old girl at his wife's home daycare in Baytown, Texas.

Hespero Jingco was arrested at Baytown Christian Academy, where he was employed as a teacher, and charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child, as reported by local ABC affiliate KTRK. He is being held at the Harris County jail on a $150,000 bond.

The suspect, who was also employed at his wife's daycare, was taken in after an employee of just a few weeks alleged witnessing multiple instances involving Jingco and the young girl.

Jingco's Alleged Crimes

According to police documents, Jingco was allegedly seen touching the girl inappropriately in his office, among other "precarious situations." The employee went to the child's mother, who subsequently reported it to the police, per NBC affiliate KPRC.

An employee interviewed by police said "she observed defendant kissing the child on the mouth in his office while the child was sitting on the defendant’s lap." That incident allegedly occurred in June 2024, per Fox affiliate KRIV.

The employee told police there were "multiple incidents that made her uncomfortable while working," according to legal documents. The mother filed her report with police in August.

The child was also interviewed, per legal filings, telling police that her clothing was never removed, but she was touched "on her private part." She also told police that Jingco was the only one who had ever engaged in these activities, which happened "more than one time."

Baytown Christian Academy Responds

KPRC reports that Baytown Christian Academy released a statement in which they made it clear that Jingco passed his criminal background check prior to teaching there.

They also specified that there are no allegations involving any BCA students, and no allegations occurred at the school or during the school year.

"The safety and well-being of our students is a top priority for us," the school's statement read. "Mr. Jingco is no longer an employee of our school. We pray for justice and healing for all involved." Jingco was a middle and high school math teacher, as well as a pastor at BCA, per KRIV.

The outlet further reports that a search of the Texas Department of Heath and Human Services website would appear to indicate that Jingco's wife's home daycare -- where he also worked and the alleged assaults took place -- is not licensed by the state.

Jingco, who told authorities he is not an American citizen, but a citizen of the Philippines, is next set to appear in court on this matter on December 12, per CrimeOnline.