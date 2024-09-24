JoJo Siwa Shocks Fans with Golden Bulge, Talks Leaning Into the 'Hate': 'I'm an Attention Whore'

LADYGUNN / Hope Glassel

The 21-year-old is unrecognizable in a new photoshoot, showing serious skin in a bejeweled corset shaped like a man's chest, as well as a bejeweled codpiece that really has people talking.

JoJo Siwa doesn't care if you don't like her --- she's not trying to be liked, she's here to entertain.

The Dance Moms alum opened up in a new cover story for Ladygunn about the recent attention she has been getting.

"I'm an attention whore," she said. "My favorite thing to do on this earth is to entertain and to make people smile and laugh, whether or not they are laughing with me or laughing at me. Obviously, no one likes being hated, but I enjoy being entertaining, and that is how people are entertained."

She has recently signed with a new management team and they had a new way of approaching JoJo's career, but she swiftly shut them down.

"I just signed with new management, and they're great, amazing people," she said. "They were like, 'Alright, we got to get people to rally around you and really start to like you.' And I was like, 'Oh no, that's not the point.'"

Despite the negative reactions she has been getting from the public, her sole focus is on marketing herself and developing content.

"I pulled so much of my social media marketing and inspiration from them back in the day," she said noting brothers Jake and Logan Paul. "Their views, their numbers, their marketing -- they were geniuses. They still are geniuses… all I wanted to do was be them. And so I figured, 'How can I do that but in my world?'"

The 21-year-old is unrecognizable in for the cover story, wearing a bejeweled corset outlined and shaped like a man's chest. She also wore a bejeweled codpiece.

Some fans of JoJo were shocked at the images, "No hate, I’m honestly just confused," one social media user wrote on Instagram.

"Why is it that I open instagram and get a full face full of a golden cup," another asked.

"It's not a good day to have eyes," an Instagram user wrote.

While others loved the look: "this is editorial af and if it was anyone else y’all would eat it up," a positive commenter said.

While another said: "Break the internet JoJo!!!"

It comes after JoJo has been making headlines following the release of her "Karma" single where she leaned into her new "bad girl" rebrand and moved away from her old bows and Dance Moms persona.

She shocked fans with her dramatic Kiss inspired look, music video and erratic dance moves that still make their way into people's For You pages.