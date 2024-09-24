West VA Woman Arrested After Child Allegedly Flees Home In Handcuffs and Asks Neighbor for Help

West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation/WCHS

Police detail 54-year-old suspect Laura Southworth's "extremely messy" home, as well as her alleged reasoning for placing the girl in handcuffs.

A West Virginia woman has been arrested and faces multiple charges after a child allegedly ran from her home in handcuffs, before asking a neighbor for help.

The incident went down Monday morning in Charleston, WV after the Charleston Police Department responded to a call from a neighbor of suspect Laura Southworth, 54, who claimed a girl showed up at their home with a handcuff on one of her wrists, claiming she was abused and neglected.

Per WSAZ, citing a criminal complaint, the young girl was able to get the handcuffs off her right wrist, allowing for her to escape.

The girl, said authorities, "was then able to slip the handcuff off of her right wrist but was unable to slip the one off her left wrist."

"Upon further investigation, evidence of abuse and neglect was discovered to have taken place inside the juvenile’s home," Lt. Tony Hazelett reportedly said in a news release.

Police said the suspect admitted to placing restraints on the girl because she was "stealing" from other kids in the house.

The criminal complaint added Southworth allegedly admitted to police she placed the cuffs on the girl between 8-9pm on Sunday night -- and claimed the girl was smearing feces on the walls, stealing and hiding food, as well as trying to leave the home without permission.

The juvenile was allegedly in cuffs for about 13 hours, with police noting how tight they were to her wrist. Responding officers also described Southworth's residence as "extremely messy with multiple items covering the floor throughout the house."

Southworth, 54, has since been charged with child neglect resulting in injury, child neglect creating risk of injury, and unlawful restraint. During her arraignment, she reportedly said she had four children -- ranging in age from 3 to 16 -- living with her.