Celebrity Psychic Tells Gabby Petito's Mother Brian Laundrie Wants To Apologize, Gabby Is 'Okay'

Brian Laundrie is trying to get forgiveness from his murdered ex-girlfriend's mother, at least according to one medium.

It's been more than three years since Laundrie killed his ex-girlfriend Gabby Petito before later committing suicide, and according to celebrity medium Jonathan Mark, Brian is looking to connect with her mother, Nichole Schmidt.

"Brian Laundrie is one hundred percent trying to come through, but Gabby is not letting him come through," Jonathan told Nichole in a teaser trailer for the Sept. 24 episode of the Connect with Jonathan Mark podcast.

"I don't want him coming through either, if I'm being honest with you. Unless you want him to, I'm not going to let him come through."

However, Nichole felt the exact opposite, she wanted to hear what Brian had to say.

"If he has something to say, I'd like to hear it," Nichole said.

"It's more of an apology, I will say," Jonathan told her. "And it's more of explaining something. They're not standing next to each other, which I think is a little obvious at this point. They're both showing me two different perspectives of something."

Jonathan added that Brian should be apologizing before pushing away from him.

"She [Gabby] wants everyone to know that she is okay, really she is okay," Jonathan said before adding that she was trying to explain there was a moment she wanted to come home.

Jonathan expressed that Gabby was smiling at him.

"What you did, to turn a negative into a positive, that's what she's so happy about, that's what keeps her smiling," Jonathan said of Gabby. "People can go down a rabbit hole and can get really upset."

He spoke about Gabby being happy that the settlement is now over and that it is a weight off her family's shoulders, adding that she felt that her mother was "being dragged through the mud," and they were "trying to paint a picture of something that didn't happen."

Gabby was killed in late August 2021 while on a cross-country road trip with Brian. A couple days after her death, Brian reportedly called his parents and told them she was "gone" and that he would need a lawyer.

He then returned home with the van they'd been traveling in before packing up and heading into the woods. He was reported missing 10 days after his return home.

After her body was found in Wyoming, a manhunt began for Brian in Florida, near his parents' home. His partial remains were found October 20, 2021 in the nearby Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.