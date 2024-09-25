Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi Reacts to Season 8 Drama -- Talks Chrishell, Production & More! (Exclusive)

Getty / TooFab

Tiesi reveals to TooFab whether she has any regrets with how she told Chelsea about her husband's alleged cheating, where she stands with Chrishell and her other costars now and what she really thinks of the Emma-Nicole allegations.

Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi is adamant the truth will come out eventually, even though there was no reunion following a drama-filled Season 8.

Bre spoke to TooFab exclusively while supporting fellow castmate Mary Bonnet at the launch of her book "Selling Sunshine" at The Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood on Tuesday night.

"I honestly don't even have words for this last season. I'm still kind of like processing and recovering. And I don't know. It was a rough one," the 33-year-old realtor said.

On Chelsea Lazkani

The world watched Bre break the news to costar Chelsea Lazkani that her now-estranged husband Jeff Lazkani had been seen allegedly making out with another woman.

Bre informed her Oppenheim Group colleague of the news in a one-on-one on camera that left Chelsea in tears, as Lazkani learned that her perfect marriage was anything but. After taking some time to process the information, Chelsea, who at first seemed to appreciate the heads up from Bre, accused her former enemy of intentionally planning to break up her marriage.

Bre was met with backlash from Chelsea, Chrishell and Emma Hernan -- as well as some viewers -- for approaching the topic on camera. However, Bre has claimed she had already told Chelsea off-camera in December 2023 and admitted she would not have changed how it was handled on the show.

"You know, I kind of feel like... I don't ever believe in you can change anything. I think it is exactly how it was supposed to be," Bre told TooFab. "I know what my truth is, and, you know, sometimes the truth isn't as interesting. But at the end of the day, like, I did what I was supposed to do. I told her, and that's all I can really do."

The season ended with a lot of open-ended situations and no reunion for the cast to address the drama, but Bre is certain there will be a time and place.

"I think we'll get there. I don't usually hold on to anything, so if I have something to say, it'll come out eventually," she said.

On Chrishell Stause Friendship

After Chelsea learned Bre's intel about her husband, Chrishell and Bre's friendship came to a screeching halt. Chrishell told Entertainment Tonight in early September that she has "inside knowledge that was disappointing to learn about certain things" and that the pair are not on good terms.

Bre doesn't know if there is hope for repairing their friendship in the future -- telling TooFab, "I don't know. It's not really something that, you know, that's her decision. I respect that. It is what it is."

On Emma and Nicole's Drama

Bre and Chelsea's storyline wasn't the only drama keeping Selling Sunset's viewers fed. Nicole Young claimed that Emma had an affair with a married man, discussing the rumors with several castmates ... without ever giving Emma the chance to respond.

"Yeah, that one was a little tough," Bre told TooFab, before hinting that things on the show aren't always as they appear.

"The way that things unfold in story land, it looks a little different than how things always go all the time. So, I don't personally think that's something that Emma did or would do. But at the end of the day, Nicole does, I guess. I don't know. And somehow I got sucked into this. So here I am. But for the record, I didn't think that was true. I still don't think that's true," she said.

The mother-of-one then added that things definitely could have been handled differently, but admitted it would make for a very different show.

"Of course, there's a million things that could be handled differently, but would you watch and would it be as entertaining?" she asked.

On Production

Chrishell blasted production and Nicole for how the Emma allegations were handled, mainly because Emma was not given a chance to respond to them during the new episodes. In fact, it appears they only became aware of the storyline when watching screeners just before they were released.

Stause shared her thoughts in a number of angry social media posts, accusing Young of "spew[ing] a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging" on the show, before also saying that she "will NEVER work on a show with her on it again."

Chrishell also tagged Done and Done Productions, writing, "you are disgusting for blindsiding her with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH."

Of production and whether she'd like to see anything change next season, Bre told TooFab, "You know, it's one of those things that at the end of the day, this is still a job."

"And, again, they're doing their job. So as much as it comes at a cost to us, this is what we signed up for," she added. "So at the end of the day, you just kind of got a roll with it, or maybe it's not for you."

On Who Bre IS Friends With

With the amount of drama this past season, it's difficult to know who is friends with who, especially off camera. While Bre's relationships with her costars have changed over the seasons, she said she is happy to "keep to" herself.

"Myself..." she said with a laugh. "No, no, no. I love Mary. I love Amanza. I'm cool with Nicole. I wouldn't say like we're friends by any means. Alanna [Gold] and I are cool. I kind of just keep to myself and I just give what I get. So like we can hang out or we can not talk and I'm fine with that."

Tiesi also addressed the mess around Gold, who claimed on the season that she owned Pioneertown, a small community located in San Bernardino County, California. After making the claims, the town itself called them "baseless" and she subsequently apologized.

"I think at the end of the day, she didn't lie," Bre said. "She just didn't exactly say how much her percentage was. So I think it's kind of one of those things that people are going to think whatever they think and you kind of just, you know who you are and you just got to keep it pushing. Like, I don't think it changes her as a person or makes her any less of a person. She still owns part of the town. It's just not all of it."