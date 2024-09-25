Tia Mowry Clarifies Comments After Saying She's No Longer 'Close' With Twin Sister Tamera

Getty

Tia Mowry is clearing a few things up following her now-viral comments about her relationship with her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housely.

In an 11-minute first look at her upcoming WE tv series Tia Mowry: My Next Act, posted to YouTube on Friday, the actress revealed she's no longer "close" with her twin sister, while reflecting on her divorce from Cory Hardrict.

"I came into this world with a twin, and right after that, I went into a 22-year relationship so I have never been alone in my life. It has been quite a journey," Tia, 46, said.

The Sister, Sister alum -- who finalized her divorce from Hardrict in 2023 -- continued, "Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce."

"It's times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close, and I could pick up the phone and call her," she added. "But that's just not where we are right now."

After the clip sparked shock and sadness amongst fans, Tia spoke to Us Weekly, where she clarified the comments she made in the clip and detailed where her relationship with Tamera stands today.

"This is basically what I was insinuating: I feel like as we grow up, we all start our own families and their children need to lean on them," Tia said Tuesday. "We begin to take on new roles and responsibilities within our lives. That is what that was all about."

She added, "In these transitions in life, sometimes you just want a hug and you just want someone to be as accessible as they used to be, and that is not the case. It's called life."

Tia explained to the outlet that Tamera also doesn't live nearby. While Tia resides in Los Angeles near their father Timothy and brother Tahj, Tamera settled in Napa, California -- a six hour drive from Los Angeles -- with her husband, Adam Housley, and kids Aden, 11, and Ariah, 9.

Their other brother, Tavior Mowry, meanwhile, lives in Tennessee.

Despite the pair not being as close in proximity, Tia told Us that she loves her sister "very much" and that she and Tamera have a "beautiful connection."