Arkansas Couple Allegedly Tried Selling 2-Month-Old Baby For 6-Pack of Beer & $1000 Check: Sheriff

Benton County Sheriff’s Office

A couple in Arkansas has been accused of attempting to sell their baby boy for a six-pack of beer and $1,000.

On Sunday, Darien Urban, 21, and Shalene Ehlers, 20, were arrested for endangering the welfare of a minor and attempting to accept consideration for relinquishment of a minor, according to Benton County Sheriff’s Office, per a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime.

According to an affidavit, on September 21, authorities received a call from the manager’s office of the Beaver Lake Hide-A-Way Campground in Rogers, Arkansas, with the caller reporting that the “parents of a 2-month-old baby tried to give up the baby for a 6-pack of beer and then wanted $1,000 for the baby.” The person on the phone also claimed that the parents “wrote a letter” for the alleged adopter to give them “custody” of their baby, whom the caller said was “in need of medical attention.”

The probable cause document said that authorities responded to the call. Upon their arrival, authorities reportedly spoke to multiple witnesses. The affidavit also noted that the deputy found a “contract” signed by Urban and Ehlers, in which they had attempted to sign over custody to a man named Cody Nathaniel Martin.

“I Darien Urban and Shalene Ehlers are signing our rights over to Cody Nathaniel Martin of our baby boy [redacted] for $1,000 on 09/21/2024,” the letter read. “Disclaimer: After signing this there will be no changing yall two’s minds and to never contact again.”

In addition to the letter, the deputy also allegedly discovered cell phone footage, in which Urban and Ehlers could be seen signing the letter to Martin.

However, according to the affidavit, it was the beer exchange that set the adoption attempt in motion. Per authorities, a man at the campground, Ricky Crawford, had visited Urban and Ehlers’ camper and had asked to watch their baby, and offered beer. Crawford told police he asked for the child because he was "concerned about the welfare of the baby"."

“He asked if he could have the baby overnight and provided Urban and Ehlers with several cans of beer in exchange,” the document read. “Urban and Ehlers agreed and gave the baby along with a diaper bag to Crawford. He then brought the baby to Martin at another camper at the campground. Ehlers and Urban then came to the same camper and spoke to Martin and Crawford before signing the letter.”

Authorities said that Martin -- whom the detective wrote appeared “heavily intoxicated” during the interview -- confessed to drafting the letter for the couple to sign, and while he gave them no money at the time, he told him, “he would get them a cashier’s check for $1,000 on Monday.”

Per the affidavit, authorities confronted both Urban and Ehlers at the camper they were staying at, and inquired about the location of their child.

“Urban was asked where his baby was. He stated with Cody and that the baby was undergoing an adoption. Ehler[s] was asked where her baby was. She stated with Crawford for the night,” the document read, adding that the couple were them both “detained and transported to the Benton County Sherrif's Office for further investigation.”

According to the affidavit, during Urban and Ehlers’ interviews, they both shared “similar accounts of the events.”

“They reported Crawford had come to the camper and requested to take the baby for the night. They stated they agreed and gave the baby to Crawford,” the doc said. “They stated they then discussed it and went to the camper where the baby was and spoke to Martin. They stated they offered to surrender the baby to Martin in exchange for $1,000 in cash. They stated Martin created an agreement that they videotaped to ensure it was legal and they planned to ‘legalize’ it on Monday. They both stated they then left on the understanding the baby was given to Martin in exchange for $1,000 to be collected on Monday.”

The document also stated that the detective conducted interviews with other witnesses who were present at the campsite. The witnesses claimed that Ehlers visited the camper owned by Jason and Felicia Ayers to ask for beer, with the witnesses saying that “this happens regularly.” After the couple refused, Crawford allegedly offered Urban and Ehlers beer if they would “let him have the baby for the night.” According to the affidavit, Crawford left, and returned with the baby, who was wearing a diaper.

Ayers allegedly told authorities about the apparent bad state the infant was in.

“Felicia Ayers stated the baby had a bad ammonia and fecal odor and the diaper was full. She changed the baby's diaper and observed heavy rash, blisters, and swelling on the baby’s buttocks and genitals. She also observed dog hair around inside the diaper of the baby,” the document said, noting that Ayers “provided photos showing the rash and blisters of the baby.”

Martin, the would-be “adopter,” said, per the doc, that Ehlers told him why she was open to giving up her baby.

"Martin stated she said it was not working having three dogs and a baby," the affidavit said.

According to authorities, Martin not only "created the document," but he had Jason Ayers film Urban and Ehlers signing the contract, before he alerted the owner of the campground about the incident, with the manager then calling 911.

Urban and Ehlers were arrested and charged, and their baby boy was transported to a hospital.

"Based on the totality of the investigation, it is believed both Urban and Ehler[s] created a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury by abandoning their minor child initially with an obviously intoxicated male and ultimately with someone they did not know," read the affidavit.

According to Benton County Sheriff’s Office records, both Urban and Ehlers were being held on $50,000. Urban was released on Monday, while Ehlers is still behind bars.