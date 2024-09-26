Viral JetBlue Dispute Over 'Stolen' Phone Charger Rages on In TV Interview, New Online Videos

YouTube/TikTok

The man who posted the clip seems to admit he was "trying to make a viral video," while the woman in it accused him of setting her up to be "humiliated, doxxed and harassed" because "he didn't really like her attitude."

The man who accused a JetBlue passenger of "stealing" his Apple phone charger has admitted that he decided, in part, to post the video of the incident online -- allegedly over a year after it happened -- in order to "viral."

During Wednesday's episode of Inside Edition, the man, Eddie Orellano, and the woman he claimed "stole" his charger, both shared their side of the story after the saga blew up on social media this week.

In the viral video, which was posted by Orellano and now has over 16 million views on TikTok, Orellano filmed a heated altercation he got into with a fellow passenger, who goes by @Vanessa.Clover on TikTok, on a JetBlue flight over an allegedly "stolen" phone charger.

Both Orellano and Vanessa detailed what they claim went down in follow-up videos. Orellano maintains that Vanessa "unplugged" his charger when they deplaned -- while Vanessa claims she saw the charger and "picked it up off the ground" after passengers were told to grab all their possessions when they were getting off the flight, adding she intended to return it to him.

When Inside Edition's Steve Fabian asked Orellano why he decided to "confront" Vanessa about the charger by filming her, he said, "Because I think that she did something that was dirty, and she didn't think she was gonna get caught. So I said, I'm gonna put her on video. And I would've never posted the video if it wasn't for her negative energy that she gave me right off the bat."

Meanwhile, Vanessa recalled her reaction to seeing Orellano confronting her "with his camera rolling," telling the outlet, "He didn't give anyone a chance to even say anything. Right? Like he just kept coming at me being like, 'You stole it! Why did you steal it? Like, you stole my charger!' When really I just picked it up off the ground."

Inside Edition then boldly suggested that Orellano was just "trying to make a viral video," to which the man admitted, "Yeah, and you're probably right."

And Vanessa, meanwhile, didn't disagree.

"He was definitely trying to cause a scene. That's for sure," she said. "It seems like this worked out okay for him since he just sold the video and can hopefully buy some chargers."

The woman also shared the clip of her and Orellano's Inside Edition interview on her TikTok account, and added some commentary to the man's remarks.

In response to Orellano saying that he decided to post the footage of their encounter online because he believes she did something "dirty," Vanessa wrote, "Admits that he already assumed malicious intent without even asking or hearing out the other person."

She then reacted to Orellano citing her apparent "negative energy" as another reason why he shared the video, writing, "I guess the 👹negative energy👹 suddenly came over him A YEAR AFTER the incident when he decided to finally post??"

As for Orellano not denying that he wanted the video to blow up online, Vanessa said, "*admits to just using this as a ploy just to go viral.*"

"Unsurprisingly, he sold the rights to the video for a quick easy payday," she also claimed.

Vanessa concluded her commentary by writing, "Ed Orellano knowingly set someone up to get publically humiliated, doxxed and harassed -- because, well, he didn't really like her attitude ✅."

In the video's caption, she said, "The fact that this got national coverage in the first place is concerning but here we are." Vanessa then tagged herself, and Orellano.

She also poked fun at the drama again on Thursday, sharing a video of "the real charger thief." The clip featured her cat playing with an Apple charger.

"STRAIGHT TO JAIL!!!" she joked in the caption, while also again tagging Orellano.

It's also worth noting that the bio of her TikTok account, which only features videos referencing the incident, now reads: "Hide ya kids hide ya chargers 🔌"