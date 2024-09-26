Kate Middleton's Younger Brother James Opens Up About Her Cancer Journey

Getty

He also shared how the Prince and Princess of Wales helped him along his mental health journey -- saying "they were a fantastic bridge for the family for me to be able to translate how I was feeling."

Kate Middleton's younger brother, James has given an update on his sister's cancer journey.

While promoting his book Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life -- which is out now -- James said sister Kate is doing "okay".

"It's not for me to share on her behalf, she's getting all the right support and focus that she needs. Like anything it takes time to process," James told Kelly Cobiella on TODAY.

James Middleton, the Princess of Wales’ younger brother, spoke about supporting his sister and about his new memoir, “Meet Ella,” in an interview with TODAY’s @KellyCobiella. pic.twitter.com/Qi8Rja7MH3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 26, 2024 @TODAYshow

James also opened up about his relationships with his pet dogs, and more specifically his late dog Ella who passed away last year. He credits her for "saving" him.

"I scared myself in that moment, Ella's eyes that were constantly looking at me were that sense of reassurance that there was a reason to still be here and it was just breaking a very downward quick sort of spiral," he said during the interview.

James -- who struggles with dyslexia and clinical depression -- often confided in Ella during his times of need.

"I would look at Ella and say something to her that I would never said out loud before and when you hear yourself saying it you can start to make sense of some of the things," he continued.

When Ella died last year, James said it "ended of a chapter of" his life.

Ella was also present during Kate and William's royal wedding in 2011, which ended up being a world wide phenomenon, viewed by millions across the globe. James was asked to do a reading on the day and practiced the speech on Ella.

The book reveals details about the close-knit Middleton family, with James writing that "William has been in our lives for so long... He feels like our older brother," per TODAY.

Along with his dog Ella, he noted that Kate and William were also supportive during his mental health journey.

"Katherine and William had both been involved in mental health charities and works of which I got help from so they were a fantastic bridge for the family for me to be able to translate how I was feeling," James said, before adding that the "whole process" has brought him and Kate "closer."

Earlier this year, James shared a heartfelt post about his sister's cancer diagnosis to Instagram.

"Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too," he wrote along side a childhood photo of the pair in front of a mountain.

Middleton first revealed her diagnosis back in May, following weeks of speculation about her whereabouts.

"I underwent abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous," Middleton shared. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

She has since completed chemotherapy.

The Princess of Wales shared a stunning video to social media earlier this month, showing her with husband Prince William and their three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis -- enjoying simple times together in the countryside as she reads the caption she paired with the post.