Kendra Wilkinson Recalls Attending Diddy Parties, Addresses Playboy Mansion Parties Too

Getty

The former playmate and 'Girls Next Door' star looked back on her time partying with Diddy, as well as bashes at the Playboy Mansion, before giving insight into living with Hugh Hefner.

Kendra Wilkinson is looking back on her time partying with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.'

Wilkinson was a guest on the Kyle & Jackie O Show Thursday, where she was asked about her time at the Playboy mansion, as well as her experience attending some of Diddy's parties as well, as details about his sex and drug-fueled parties emerge following his arrest.

"I remember just going to like one or two, but again, like, I had a great time in my youth," Wilkinson said, referring to parties held by Diddy. "I never saw anything really bad happening around me. Sex is sex, in my opinion. So, I'm not saying that something bad didn't happen. I'm saying that, you know, nothing bad ever happened to me."

Despite being pressed by the Australian radio hosts, Wilkinson, who once dated Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner, who was 60 years her senior, said she never saw anything out of the ordinary that she wouldn't normally see at a Playboy party.

"Look, you're going to the Playboy Mansion. You know, there's girls topless in the grotto. Don't we already know that?" the Girls Next Door alum added, saying the grotto was "pretty nasty" and "foamy and stuff."

Speaking more generally about mansion parties, she added, "I enjoyed my time while living at the mansion and who you saw is what you got. I was just a fun, wild, young, dumb blonde and I own it" -- before reiterating, "Nothing bad ever happened to me."

Diddy was arrested on September 16 and charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution, per TMZ.

The 54-year-old, who entered a not guilty plea Tuesday, was denied bail a second time on Wednesday, September 18 after a federal judge in Manhattan remanded him to await trial at a jail in Brooklyn. If convicted, Diddy faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and a maximum of life behind bars.

Living with Heff, on the other hand, came with its fair share of dirty details, including the fact that the mansion wasn't exactly the cleanest place to live.

"[Playboy Mansion] was pretty nasty. You know, there was dog poop everywhere. And Hef [Hugh Hefner] would wobble by and just pick it up with his bare hands," Wilkinson revealed.

The reality star moved into the Playboy Mansion in 2004 but moved out in 2009 when she met her now ex-husband Hank Baskett, the pair have since divorced and share son Hank IV, 14, and daughter Alijah, 10.

Wilkinson, who has been candid about her time at the Playboy mansion and her relationship with Hefner, said she recently sought treatment for depression after reflecting on the trauma she faced while living at the mansion her late teens and early 20s.

"It's not easy to look back at my 20s. I've had to face my demons," Wilkinson, admitted in a January interview with PEOPLE."

"Playboy really messed my whole life up," she added.

It led her to question everything and all the decisions she made at the time.

"Why did I have sex with Hugh Hefner at that age? Why did I do that?" She asked herself "Why did I go to the mansion in the first place? Why did I get big boobs? Why am I a sex symbol? Why did I bleach blonde my hair? Why did I do this to myself? Why did I?"

After seeking treatment and therapy, Wilkinson found a way to manage her depression as she takes things day by day.

"Depression is something that doesn't just go away. It's something that stays with you through life. You just have to learn to work with it and accept it. And it's a part of me," Wilkinson explained. "What therapy did was that it built this tool system for me. So now I have the strength -- I have the strength and the foundation I need to overcome my depression."