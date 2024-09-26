Selling Sunset's Mary Bonnet Reveals Her Hope for Show's Future After Dramatic Season (Exclusive)

Netflix / TooFab

"I feel the way I always feel, I always want to push the show into a positive direction," Mary told TooFab exclusively.

Selling Sunset's Mary Bonnet can now add "author" to her list of roles.

Mary spoke to TooFab exclusively at The Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood for the launch of her book "Selling Sunshine" on Tuesday night, where she opened up about her writing journey, as well as the drama-filled Season 8 of her Netflix show.

"I thought I was doing it [the book] for other people and that has been the goal ... I have found that I have processed and healed because I am the type of person that holds things in," Mary told TooFab. "I'm like, 'Okay, well, can't change it, onto the next and just keep moving forward.'"

The 44-year-old went on to say the whole process has been "very cathartic" for her.

"I'm grateful for it and I hope it helps other people like it's helped me."

The Netflix personality's first-ever book, Selling Sunshine: Surviving Teenage Motherhood, Thriving in Luxury Real Estate, and Finally Finding My Voice, was officially released on Tuesday, September 24. In it, Mary opens up about being a teen mom, details the ups and downs of her love life -- including her relationship with Jason Oppenheim -- and reveals her past sexual assault.

She has also been open about her fertility journey and the many hurdles that she and husband of six years, Romain Bonnet, have faced, detailing in her book that she was diagnosed with a septate uterus -- a condition where the uterus is divided into two parts by a membrane.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Since being so candid during the show and now Mary's book, she has has "100s of women" reach out, thanking her for being so transparent about her fertility struggles. However, she was surprised at the amount of men who also reached out.

"I think what has really impacted me the most is when the men have come up and the husbands have come up," she said, before recalling the moment a man approached her while in New Orleans.

"He couldn't get her out of bed ... They didn't know what to do. She was so depressed she lost like her fifth baby. And watching me on the show open up about it, got her out of bed," Mary said. "I just started tearing up in the middle of this restaurant ... And I've heard so many stories like that, which is why I decided to just open up about everything else because talking about it helps. And it's hard to talk about it, but it does help. And I think we all have to be there for each other and make each other know that we're not alone."

Selling Sunset

As for what Mary wants in Season 9? What she has always wanted.

"I feel the way I always feel, I always want to push the show into a positive direction," Mary told TooFab. "And I know people love drama and I am the minority on this but, I always want to use our platform for good so I'm doing it on my own right now."

Even though Mary knows Season 9 will have "drama and big houses and good fashion." she said she hoped to bring "more positive women empowerment friendships."

"Because I think that's what the world needs," she added.

Mary has been a pillar on the show since Season 1. She has seen the good, the bad and the ugly that occurs both on and off screen. However, the person who surprised her the most in Season 8 -- in a good way -- was Bre.

"Honestly I like Brie I feel like she is very direct and and I've started talking to her way more. It's a very unlikely friendship," Mary said, before adding that she was proud of how Chrishell handled this past season too.

"She has let her frustrations take control the past couple seasons, and I think this season she was just there for everybody, and was the compassionate, loving person that I know," she said of Stause.

"I always want everybody to show their best self and I think Chrishell did that and I think Bre also did that, like being a girl's girl even when she didn't have to," Mary said, referring to Bre telling Chelsea about the allegations against her husband.

"She went and told her and she's like, 'This could backfire but she did it anyway' and I think that's cool," she said before adding that Bre "had good intentions".

Mary admitted it was for the best that the show didn't have a reunion following the scandalous Season 8, adding that there was nothing she needed to address with her fellow cast.

"You know me. I'm like, 'Hey, can we just have a good time and all love each other?' I don't want to address anything," she shared. "But I know there would be a lot of addressing going on, so it's probably a good thing that we're waiting until after season 9 to have a reunion so that people have a chance to calm down."