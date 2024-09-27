Adam Devine Reveals He Gained 25 Lb During Wife Chloe Bridges' Pregnancy

Instagram

"I was just a fat pig. I was just a little garbage can of a person. Just a garbage disposal. I was so gross," said the Pitch Perfect star, who welcomed his son Beau with Bridges in February.

It's not uncommon for expectant fathers to gain weight when their partner is pregnant -- and Adam Devine has admitted that he's one of these dads who put on some pounds during his wife's pregnancy.

In a new interview with Page Six, the actor -- who welcomed his son Beau with his wife Chloe Bridges in February -- shared that he gained 25 pounds during Bridges' pregnancy.

"Her mental bounce-back was super fast for her, and her physical bounce-back was so annoying!" Devine, 40, said. "She was pregnant, and meanwhile, I was just eating everything with her and gained, like, 25 pounds."

"I was just a fat pig. I was just a little garbage can of a person," he jokingly added. "Just a garbage disposal. I was so gross."

The Pitch Perfect star shared that he decided to grow "a bad beard to cover [his] neck fat," saying that he was "a little ashamed" of his weight gain.

Devine said Bridges "bounced back" into her pre-baby body about "three weeks" after giving birth, noting that he's just now beginning to "bounce back" himself.

"She looked like herself, and it was so annoying. And [she] didn't work out!" he shared. "Meanwhile, I'm working out, like, six days a week to try to shed the walrus that I've become."

Weight gain aside, Devine gushed about his fatherhood journey so far.

"It's great! We love it. I'm honestly just having a blast," he said. "I feel like I'm coming into my own as a dad. I feel like I was born to be [a dad]. I've always sort of looked like a dad. I've always given dad vibes. … So now I've fully become myself."

In March, Devine and Bridges revealed they had welcomed their baby boy on February 16, announcing the news on Instagram.

"Meet lil baby Beau Devine!" Devine shared alongside a series of photos of their new bundle of joy. "He can be fussy at times but we've already learned some great parenting techniques. Do your best fussy baby impression along with him and he'll straighten right out."

Meanwhile, in her own post, Bridges wrote, "Three weeks ago today our perfect little guy entered the world. I feel like someone took my heart out and replaced it with one that’s 15 times bigger. Beau Devine 2.16.24."

The couple -- who married in 2021 -- announced that they were expecting their first child in October 2023.