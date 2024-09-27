Maggie Smith Dead at 89, Celebrities & Fans Pay Tribute to Harry Potter & Downton Abbey Star

Getty/Everett Collection

Whoopi Goldberg remembered her Sister Act costar as "one-a-kind," while fans honored the "brilliant," "iconic" and "great" legendary actress, who died on Friday morning, exactly one year after her Harry Potter costar Michael Gambon passed away.

The world is mourning the loss of another legend. Actress Maggie Smith -- known for roles in the Harry Potter franchise, Downton Abbey, and more -- has passed away at the age of 89.

On Friday, Smith's sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, announced the sad news of their mother's death in a statement through her publicist, Clair Dobbs. Smith's sons said she passed away in a London hospital on Friday morning, but did not share any future information.

"She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother," Larkin and Stephens added.

The official Harry Potter Instagram account shared a heartfelt statement, writing, "Dame Maggie Smith was a shining force as Professor McGonagall in all eight Harry Potter films. We are so saddened to hear of her passing today, aged 89. Her quick wit and formidable presence as the Head of Gryffindor House made sure Hogwarts was always in safe hands."

Smith's legendary career spanned over seven decades, with numerous roles in film and television, and on-stage in theater productions. Some of her most notable film roles include Othello (1965), The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969), California Suite (1978), Death on the Nile (1978), A Room with a View (1985), Hook (1991), Sister Act (1992), The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012), and in the eight Harry Potter films from 2011 to 2011, in which she played Professor Minerva McGonagall.

As for television, Smith was best known for her role as Violet Crawley in the period drama Downton Abbey, which ran from 2010 to 2015. She also reprised her role in the two follow-up films, 2019's Downton Abbey and 2022's Downton Abbey: A New Era. The official account for the series remembered her with a social media post calling her a "true British icon," adding, "Thank you for everything."

Throughout her career, Smith received two Academy Awards, four Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, five BAFTA Awards, and a Tony Award. In 1990, Smith was also made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II.

Following the news of Smith's passing, celebrities and fans took to social media to pay tribute.

Whoopi Goldberg shared a post on Instagram, posting a photo of herself and Smith together from Sister Act.

"Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress," Goldberg captioned the post. "I still can't believe I was lucky enough to work with the 'one-of-a-kind.' My heartfelt condolences go out to the family…RIP."

Rob Lowe -- who starred with Smith in 1993's Suddenly Last Summer -- shared a statement on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "Saddened to hear Dame Maggie Smith has passed. I had the unforgettable experience of working with her; sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion. She could eat anyone alive, and often did. But funny, and great company. And suffered no fools. We will never see another. God speed, Ms. Smith!"

Fans mourned Smith's passing on social media, remembering the legendary actress as a "treasure," "icon" and one of the "greats."

"The great Dame Maggie Smith has passed away, aged 89. She was such a significant part of my childhood and adult life too," a user wrote. "A brilliant actress, a wonderful human being. May she rest in peace. Thank you, Maggie, for the wonderful talent you shared with us all."

"This one hurts. 'Iconic' feels too shallow and base a word for how monumental she was. Most adjectives to describe Maggie Smith and her incredible career do, actually. Rest in peace, Dame Maggie," a second fan said, while another wrote, "RIP Maggie Smith. Two Oscars, four Emmys, a Tony and a fabulously dry sense of humour. One of the all-time greats."

A popular post on X featured a still from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, with Smith alongside her late costars Alan Rickman (Severus Snape), and Michael Gambon (Albus Dumbledore). Rickman passed away in 2016 following a battle with cancer. Gambon, meanwhile, died exactly one year ago today, on September 27, 2023, at the age of 82 after a bout with pneumonia.

"Rest in peace to an absolute treasure, Dame Maggie Smith. They've been reunited," the user wrote alongside the photo.

Meanwhile, many fans honored Smith by sharing some of their favorite performances and clips of Smith's most memorable scenes, in addition to posting hilarious snippets from Smith's past interviews.

See more tributes and reactions from celebrities and fans in the posts, below.

