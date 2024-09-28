Arizona College Student Allegedly Stabbed 'Multiple Times' While Entering Classroom: Police

Facebook

Authorities said the stabbing occurred "without any provocation or any words spoken," with the suspect allegedly admitting to police that she "came to class to hurt somebody" and chose the victim because she believed she was "an easier target" than the other person she was allegedly considering.

An Arizona State University student has been hospitalized after she was allegedly stabbed "multiple times" by her peer while entering a classroom.

According to Fox News, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Kaci Lenise-Charlie Sloan, 19, with suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with an educational institution, and disorderly conduct for the stabbing of her classmate, Mara Daffron, which occurred on September 19 on ASU's West Valley campus.

As noted in a description for a GoFundMe fundraiser, which was apparently set up by Daffron's neighbors, Daffron "was stabbed several times, but luckily, she is making great progress and is on the mend."

"We'd like our community to come together and support the Daffron family during this difficult time. These funds will go towards anything the family may need," the message continued. "We know Mara will come out stronger than ever from this unimaginable attack. We thank everyone who is able to contribute! We will share more updates as we receive them from their family."

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Fox News and local NBC affiliate KPNX, police said Sloan stabbed Daffron "without provocation or any words spoken."

There were allegedly over a dozen witnesses who saw the attack, and shared their recollection of events to the authorities.

As noted in the docs, police said one of the witnesses "was able to disarm the defendant by pulling the knife away from the defendant's right hand and threw it [sic] away from them," while another student then "kicked the knife to the back of the classroom."

"Another witness described the defendant [sic] was sitting in the classroom at a desk and suddenly got up and ran at the victim as the victim entered the classroom and stabbed her multiple times," authorities wrote in the affidavit.

Police also reportedly discovered a note in Sloan's backpack, in which she allegedly wrote about what she was "about to commit." However, the handwritten note allegedly "did not specifically state what she was referring to."

According to the docs, Sloan confessed to detectives that she had planned out the attack the night before.

"The defendant admitted she came to class to hurt somebody and was planning the attack since the night prior," the affidavit said, per KPNX. "This planning included placing the knife used in the attack in her backpack to bring to school. The defendant told detectives she knew the victim's first name but did not know anything else about her. She knew the victim from a prior class and shared a class with her this semester."

Police also said Sloan told them she chose to target Daffron because she "believed the victim was an easier target" than the other person she was allegedly considering, noting that they were "a veteran."

Meanwhile, the student who allegedly intervened and disarmed Sloan, recalled the incident in an interview with Fox 10 Phoenix.

Matthew McCormick said he was getting ready for class when he heard Daffron scream because she was being stabbed.

"In that moment I didn't really have a thought going through my head I just knew that I felt compelled to do something," McCormick said.

According to police, per the outlet, Sloan had already stabbed Daffron twice, before McCormick was able to step in.

"As she was going for a third attack, I was able to grab her wrists and apprehend her before further damage could be done," he recalled.

Per Fox 10 Phoenix, Daffron was transported to Banner Thunderbird Hospital, where she underwent surgery for wounds after the attack reportedly injured her tricep and ribcage as the knife had sliced into her spleen.

Sloan, meanwhile, still reportedly remains behind bars.

In a statement, ASU told Fox News that are continuing to investigate the stabbing.

"Kaci Sloan was immediately detained and arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; interfering with an educational institution; and disorderly conduct," the university's rep told Fox News. "She is being held on a $250,000 cash only bond."