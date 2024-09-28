Celebrities Who Are Endorsing Kamala Harris For President

Getty

From Taylor Swift to George Clooney, these stars have publicly announced their support for Kamala Harris ahead of the upcoming election.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden officially dropped out of the upcoming election, paving the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to join the race. While much of Hollywood had hesitated to endorse Biden in his run for a second term, Harris' decision to step up marked a turning point for democrats around the nation.

Over the course of the past few months, numerous celebrities have shown their support for Harris by publicly giving her their official enforcement, offering financial contributions and attending rallies. In fact, many stars even stepped out for the Democratic National Convention, taking the stage and giving performances. While not all celebs have spoken out just yet, a large majority are giving their support to Harris.

Here are just a few of the celebrities who have endorsed Kamala Harris…

Taylor Swift has spoken about her political opinions in the past so fans had long been waiting for her to endorse a presidential candidate. While she had remained quiet, her likeness was used to falsely endorse Trump using AI. Following the first debate, Taylor knew she had to speak out and finally gave her official endorsement to Harris -- referring to herself as a “Childless Cat Lady.”

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Taylor wrote in her Instagram post. “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

She added, “I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Billie Eilish and her musical partner and brother Finneas recently endorsed Harris on National Voter Registration Day. In an Instagram video, they urged fans to vote against “extremists” and “the dangerous Project 2025 agenda” in order to fight for “our freedoms” and “our future.”

“We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet and our democracy,” Billie said in their video. “Vote like your life depends on it because it does.”

George Clooney has long been a supporter of Harris, especially after attending a political fundraiser in June 2024 when President Biden was still running. The following month, he published an op-ed expressing concern about Biden’s campaign, explaining that he was “not the Joe ‘big f--king deal’ Biden of 2010” any longer and needed to drop out of the race.

When Biden made the choice to step back, George enthusiastically showed his support for Harris’ decision to run.

“President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He’s saving democracy once again. We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest,” he said in a statement.

In July 2024, John Legend officially endorsed Harris after commending President Biden for all of his accomplishments in the White House. He wrote that while Biden had made great strides during his time as president, he was “grateful for the grace and patriotism” in his decision to step down.

“I’m so ready to work to help unite the pro-democracy coalition to reject Trump’s authoritarian, oppressive Project 2025 and elect Kamala Harris as our President,” John Legend wrote in a statement. “She’s ready for this fight and I’m excited to help her in any way I can.”

Ariana Grande made her political alignments known just hours after Biden shared his endorsement for Harris. She re-shared the post on her Instagram story and then included a link to Headcount’s website, encouraging fans to register to vote.

Beyoncé quietly showed her support for Harris when she allowed her song “Freedom” to be used in one of the presidential candidate’s first campaign videos. In the vid, Harris could be seen visiting her campaign office for the first time on July 22, 2024. CNN later confirmed that Beyoncé and her team, who are typically very strict with music clearances, had given permission for Harris to use the song.

Olivia Rodrigo offered her endorsement to Harris in July 2024 when she shared a video of the current vice president giving an empowered speech. In the clip, Harris discussed restoring reproductive rights should she win the presidency. Olivia’s support makes sense, considering she launched her own global initiative, Fund 4 Good, in order to champion girls’ education and reproductive rights.

Lizzo was an early supporter of Harris’ campaign for the presidency, sharing a video where she condemned people who thought Harris hadn’t accomplished anything in the White House thus far. The musician explained that it’s often the job of a vice president to step back and support the president -- and most people would be hard-pressed to list off major achievements of any vice president on their own.

“For everyone saying that Kamala Harris didn’t do anything when she was VP, please, for $5,000, do not use Google, tell me what any vice president has ever done during their term that was notable that you noticed,” she said in an Instagram video.

She continued, “The vice president’s job is to take a back seat and support while the president does everything that’s forward-facing. Let’s all be for real and say our quiet parts out loud, because the discourse is tired.”

Aubrey Plaza made her political position known by sharing a photo posing with her cat -- a play on JD Vance’s comment about the country being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies.” In the caption, Aubrey simply wrote “Harris Walz” with an American flag emoji.

Jamie Lee Curtis will be casting her vote for Harris, writing on her Instagram account that she was in support of Biden’s decision to step back from the race and allow Harris to take his place.

“I support wholeheartedly @joebiden and his decision to step down and to endorse unreservedly @kamalaharris,” Jamie Lee wrote. “SHE IS TRUSTED AND TESTED and she is a fierce advocate for women's rights and people of color and her message is one of HOPE and UNITY for America at her time of great national divide.”

Megan Thee Stallion showed her support for Harris’ campaign by performing at the politician’s rally in Atlanta in July. While she faced some backlash for supporting the candidate, she doubled down on her endorsement during her set at Lollapalooza.

“Let me pop my s--t real quick. [People] were fake mad that I was popping it for Kamala. I don’t think they heard what she said,” she said on stage. “Kamala said she wants a ceasefire. Kamala said she supports women’s rights. And she said she’s tired of those high-ass gas prices … It’s Hotties for Harris, goddammit!”

When Harris was announced as a presidential candidate, Barbra Streisand commended her work during the current presidency and shared her support for her campaign. She also shared an extended list of all Harris’ accomplishments with Biden, including low unemployment rates and clean energy legislation.

“I love Joe Biden, and all the wonderful things he’s done for our country,” Barbra wrote on social media. “Trump is a pathological liar who lies as easily as he breathes. He wants to take away women’s rights and destroy our great democracy. Kamala Harris will continue Joe Biden’s work and will be a great president.”

Ben Stiller is in full support of Harris’ campaign, speaking out about his plans to vote blue on numerous occasions, including at the “Comics for Harris” rally. During Oprah Winfrey’s Town Hall, he said he was voting with his 22-year-old daughter’s reproductive rights in mind.

“Just very excited about moving forward and all the energy and excitement that’s around this movement right now,” Ben shared a later interview. “That’s why I’m here, because it’s time for change, and it seems like it's happening.”

Demi Lovato will be voting for Harris this November, which they shared on their Instagram story. In their post, Demi included a photo of Harris and Biden, writing “Let’s do this!!” before sharing a photo they had previously snapped with the vice president.

Katy Perry has been a longtime supporter of Harris, even before she was the vice president. Back in 2020, Katy wrote that she had known Harris for years and she was “exactly the kind of leader WITH experience we desperately need.” Since then, Katy’s opinion hasn’t changed and she even recently shared a fanmade video of Harris with her song “Woman’s World” playing in the background.

“Congrats @kamalaharris Believed in you from the beginning! ♥️🇺🇸,” Katy later wrote on Instagram.

Mindy Kaling stepped out in support of Harris when she hosted day three of the Democratic National Convention. Mindy, who has known Harris for years, first met the presidential candidate when they filmed a cooking video together in 2020. Mindy couldn’t speak highly enough about the experience, how helpful and kind Harris was.

“It is that warmth, that generosity of spirit that I know she will bring to the White House as our next president. Kamala Harris cares deeply about other people. She will fight to protect our freedoms, because those are the values that her mother passed down to her,” Mindy said at the DNC.

Kerry Washington hosted the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention, sharing her support for Harris. During the evening, Kerry even brought out Harris’ great-nieces, Amara and Leela, to help teach people how to properly pronounce the presidential candidate’s name. On social media, Kerry also praised Biden for stepping down and Harris for stepping up to the plate.

“In the name of democracy, @JoeBiden did a brave and bold thing. I’m tremendously grateful for his years of service - and I am awed by his selfless leadership,” Kerry wrote. “Make no mistake. Our fight now remains EXACTLY the same. We must do everything we can to prevent another Trump presidency and an authoritarian government. @KamalaHarris can and will win this! I believe in her and I believe in us. Let’s gooooooooooooo!”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt officially offered his endorsement to Harris at the White Dudes For Harris online rally. During the event, Joseph condemned the actions of Harris’ opponent, Donald Trump, calling him a “conman.”

“Let’s just say Donald Trump is a successful businessman, which I don’t think he is, is it because he’s been an honest businessman, or is it because he’s a conman?” Joseph said. “I think that’s really, really obvious. This guy is a conman, of course he is. Look at his past business careers -- he’s consistently screwed over his customers, his tenants, his employees. Look at his past presidency, where his signature program was cutting taxes for rich people. Conman.”

Maren Morris has long been open about her liberal viewpoints and has since offered her endorsement to Harris. During the Democratic National Convention, she even performed her song “Better Than We Found It.”

“I’ll definitely support Kamala any way I can. I campaigned for Biden and have met Kamala and she’s a badass. I feel invigorated to vote. Living in Tennessee, it feels more impactful to have that say,” Maren told USA Today.

Mel Brooks was inspired by Taylor Swift to offer his endorsement to Harris with the help of a pet! On social media, he shared a photo of himself posing with his dog -- only because he doesn't have a cat to join in on the fun!

“I don’t have a cat, so a dog will have to do! But like Taylor Swift I’m all in for @KamalaHarris & @Tim_Walz! #VoteBlue,” Mel captioned the photo.

Pink has always been incredibly liberal so it’s no surprise she supports Harris in her run for president. She even took the stage during the Democratic National Convention to perform her song “What About Us” alongside her young daughter.

“I’m so inspired. We can do this, we can fight, we can get our asses kicked, we can get in the ring,” Pink said during the White Women: Answer The Call rally. “We are in this … and I’m just really grateful that us women are going to have a voice, and we’ve always made our voices heard, and now it’s time to just get extra loud. Let’s go. Let’s get loud.”

Octavia Spencer was in attendance at the Democratic National Convention showing her support for Harris. While reflecting on the experience, Octavia said she was ready to fight for her rights alongside the rest of the democratic community.

“Last night and the night before, I felt a great sense of family, community, and pride with my fellow democrats AND the conservatives and independents who also graced the stage at the DNC,” she wrote on Instagram. “I saw the promise of America celebrated through diversity of culture, ideology, and most importantly people. We are family though disparate in nature, we truly want and DESERVE those inalienable rights we’ve been fighting for all these years. we can’t go back. We won’t go back!”

Eva Longoria has been in full support of Harris since it was announced that Biden would be stepping down from his presidential campaign. Eva, who has known Harris for over a decade, even took the stage at the Democratic National Convention, reflecting on their similar upbringing.

“You see Kamala and I were able to see beyond the horizon because our families supported our big dreams. Well, guess what? As Americans, we’re all part of one big family, somos familia,” Eva said on stage. “And as familia, we have to have each other’s back. We have to support each other’s dreams, because Kamala success is our success, and she supports us to dream big, too.”

Jeff Bridges made a surprise appearance during the White Dudes For Harris online rally, sharing that he thought Biden had “beautifully” passed the baton to Harris after dropping out of the race. Looking ahead, he said he was “excited” about Harris' campaign and could already envision her being president.

“I can see her being president,” Jeff shared. “I’m so excited. A woman president, man. How exciting! And her championing of women’s rights, I'm for that.”

Migos rapper Quavo offered his endorsement for Harris at one of her first campaign rallies. He took the stage at the event in Atlanta to stress the importance of voting in the upcoming election while also paying tribute to his late bandmate Takeoff.