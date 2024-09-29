Celebrities Who Won't Be Endorsing Anyone For President

Getty

From staying out of politics altogether or claiming that endorsing candidates can cause more harm than good, these stars have stated that they won't be expressing their support for a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Getting involved in politics as a celebrity can be tricky and divisive -- so some stars choose to take a step back entirely. While fans and supporters often want to know everything about their favorite star’s beliefs, these celebs feel that it is for the best to keep some things to themselves.

With a presidential election just around the corner, there are a few celebrities who have spoken out to share that they have no plans to endorse a candidate at all. While they have all encouraged fans to get informed and make an educated vote, they have decided not to publicly announce their support for a candidate.

Find out which celebrities aren’t endorsing a candidate…

Chappell Roan is outspoken on many issues but she says she doesn’t plan to endorse a candidate during the upcoming election. In an interview with The Guardian, Chappell explained that she has “so many issues with our government in every way” and there are so many things she would change.

“I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote -- vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city,” Chappell shared.

Upon receiving much backlash from fans, who took issue with her comments that seemed to put Trump and Harris on equal playing fields and ignored Trump’s issues with the LGBTQ+ community, Chappell clarified her statement. She noted that “actions speak louder than an endorsement” and she hoped the work she had done thus far proved that.

“Hear it from my mouth, if you’re still wondering. No, I’m not voting for Trump and yes, I will always question those in power and those making decisions over other people,” she said in a TikTok video. “And I will stand up for what’s right and what I believe in. And like, it’s always at the forefront of my project.”

Chappell later shared another TikTok video, in which she said that even though she's not endorsing her, she's voting for Harris.

"I’m not going to settle for what the options that are in front of me, and you’re not going to make me feel bad for that," she said in part. "So yeah, I’m voting for f--king Kamala, but I’m not settling for what has been offered, because that’s questionable.”

Pharrell Williams doesn’t want to be involved in politics -- and he believes that other celebrities don’t need to be either. For him, he prefers to focus on humanitarian efforts and work with his nonprofits that support education and entrepreneurship.

“I don’t do politics. In fact, I get annoyed sometimes when I see celebrities trying to tell you [who to vote for],” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them. I’m one of them people [who says], ‘What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you.’ When people get out there and get self-righteous and they roll up their sleeves and shit, and they are out there walking around with a placard: ‘Shut up!’”

He continued, “So, no, I would rather stay out of the way, and obviously, I’m going to vote how I’m going to vote. I care about my people and I care about the country, but I feel there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and I’m really about the action.”

Dwayne Johnson may have endorsed political candidates in the past but he says that this election cycle, he doesn’t plan on it. Dwayne explained that he’s not happy with the state of America right now and looking back, regrets endorsing Joe Biden. He believes that endorsing a candidate just adds to the division in the country and at his level of influence, he needs to keep his political opinions to himself.

“I thought back then, ‘I’m in this position where I have some influence, and it's my job then to exercise my influence and share who I’m going to endorse.’ Am I going to do that again this year? The answer is no. I'm not gonna do that,” Dwayne told Fox News.

He continued, “That caused something that tears me up in my guts, back then and now, which is division. The takeaway months after that was that it caused an incredible amount of division in our country. At this level of influence, I will keep my politics to myself. It is between me and the ballot box. But I will tell you this, like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people, and I trust whoever they vote for that is my president and who I will support 100 percent.”

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has endorsed political candidates in the past but isn’t getting involved during this election cycle. While speaking with Bloomberg, he noted that he had “done some stuff personally in the past,” but is “not planning on doing that this time, and that includes not endorsing either of the candidates.”

While he declined to express support for either candidate, Mark did say that Facebook would be limiting political content going forward. He explained that the “main thing” he hears from people is that they “actually want to see less political content” because they come to Facebook “to connect with people.” Mark says the platform plans to do exactly that.

“We give people control over this, but we’re generally trying to recommend less political content,” he shared. “So, I think you’re going to see our services play less of a role in this election than they have in the past.”

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany is rumored to be a Trump supporter but he isn’t getting involved in politics. When asked about endorsing a candidate, Patrick said he wasn’t going to use his platform for politics, except to encourage people to get informed and registered to vote.

“I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever either way,” he told reporters. “I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote — is to inform people to do their own research, and then make their best decision for them and their family.”

Former president George W. Bush may have once been in charge at the White House but he has no plans to support any candidates looking to take over his former job. While he used to offer endorsements, George has not spoken out about his voting plans in many years.