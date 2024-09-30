16-Year-Old Who Lured Three Men Into Woods to Show Off Gun, Then Killed Them, Is Sentenced

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

Despite a "a long and challenging road" to get a conviction, Caden Smith -- who was 16 at the time of the triple murder -- will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.

An Indiana teenager has been sentenced for the murders of three young men he was convicted of killing when he was just 16.

Caden Smith, now 19, was given 189 years in prison at the Indiana Department of Corrections on Friday, after he was found guilty in August of three counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, multiple gun and drug-possession charges, and resisting law enforcement.

Smith was convicted in the murders of Abdulla Mubarak, 17, Joseph Thomas, 18 and Michael James, 22, whose bodies were discovered on a "path filled with tall grass" on October 12, 2021.

According to Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, all three victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while several shell casings were found near their bodies.

"Smith was identified as a suspect through his communication with the victims prior to their murders. It was learned that Smith had taken the three victims to the field where they were later found to show them how a Glock switch works," said prosecutors. A Glock switch is a device attached to a Glock handgun which essentially converts it into a machine gun.

Prosecutors said Smith then killed all three men so he could rob them; the murder weapon was later found at his home.

But getting a conviction wasn't an easy task, as some of the key evidence in the case was thrown out in 2022 over a bad search warrant. He was released with a GPS monitor, but arrested again on his 18th birthday for violating his release order after investigators said they found Snapchat photos of Smith with a gun and drugs. More guns, drugs and ammunition were reportedly found at his home when he was arrested.

"It was a long and challenging road for these families, but thanks to the steadfast commitment of the investigators, deputy prosecutors, and the multitude of agencies, justice has been secured for Abdullah, Joseph, Michael, and their families,” said Prosecutor Mears in a statement when Smith was convicted.

"Abdullah's, Joseph's, and Michael's families will never be able to see them grow up and live their lives. This verdict solidifies that Smith will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for the crimes he committed," he said at the time.