Teen Says 'Oopsies!' After Stabbing 2 Teachers, 1 Student, Jokes About Becoming 'A Celebrity': Prosecutors

Dyfed-Powys Police

The prosecution in the case against a 13-year-old alleged attacker details her shouting threats to kill her victims while brandishing a "fishing multi-tool" before ultimately declaring after it was all over, "That's one way to be a celebrity."

A 14-year-old girl is on trial for crimes allegedly committed when she was 13 that left two teachers and one fellow student hospitalized after they were attacked at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman School in Ammanford, Wales.

In court for the April 24 attacks, prosecutors painted a horrific picture of the unidentified suspect, as reported by Law & Crime, who they say coldly murdered teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, as well as a student whose name has not been released to the public.

They described the suspect as being almost nonchalant and even playful about the horrific killings, with prosecutor William Hughes KC telling jurors inside Swansea Crown Court on Monday that after stabbing the unnamed student, the defendant said, "I stabbed her -- oopsies!"

Details of Triple Attack

Elias was the deputy head of the school and reportedly noted the girl had "sinister eyes" during a school break, per Hughes and The BBC, and appeared to confront her. According to the prosecution, the student taunted her.

The outlet further reports that the jury was able to view CCTV footage of the defendant talking with both teachers before the attack.

"Do you want to see what's in my pocket?" the teen told the teachers, per prosecutors, before drawing what was described as a "fishing multi-tool" blade owned by her father and swinging it at her.

"I'm going to kill you. I'm going to f--king kill you!" she allegedly said as she attacked.

The attacker then allegedly dropped the weapon, according to The Guardian, before picking it back up and attacking the second teacher, Hopkin, who had been trying to restrain her.

After allegedly injuring both teachers, the teen was seen on footage being approached by two additional teachers before reportedly repeating the refrain, "I'm going to f--king kill you!" as she charged at a fellow student and stabbed her.

The BBC reports that teachers were finally able to restrain the defendant and held her in a classroom until police arrived and arrested.

After her arrest by Dyfed-Powys Police and while sitting in a police car, per The Guardian, the suspect allegedly told police, "I'm pretty sure this is going to be on the news so more eyes are going to be looking at me," adding, "That's one way to be a celebrity."

The BBC reports that the teen had previously admitted to the triple stabbing, but has denied attempted murder in the case. Hughes also told the jury that the teen had previously been found to have a knife in her bag at school.

In the courtroom, Hughes told prosecutors that the wounds inflicted by the teen were "inflicted deliberately and with the intent to kill." Elias was injured in her arm and hand while Hopkin was struck in her leg, back, shoulder and neck. The other student was hit on her arm. None of the injuries were life-threatening, per authorities.

Patrick Roach, general secretary of the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers, called the alleged attacks "extremely distressing." He added, "No teacher should have to fear being assaulted at work and everything that can be done must be done to ensure the safety of staff and pupils."