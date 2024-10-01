Anna Delvey Helps Tori Spelling 'Reinvent' Herself After Getting Booted Off DWTS

Getty

The pair teamed up for a parody video titled 'Reinventing Tori' after they were eliminated together on the second week of the ABC dancing competition series.

Anna Delvey is stepping in to help Tori Spelling "reinvent" her image.

After the pair got eliminated from Dancing with the Stars during the Week 2 double elimination, the unlikely duo took to social media to share a skit they made titled, "Reinventing Tori."

"Tori, I've heard you wanted to reinvent yourself," Delvey says to Spelling in the skit -- a spoof of the Netflix series Inventing Anna, based on the convicted con artist's life.

In the video posted September 30, the women are seated at a table for their very serious discussion.

Delvey goes incognito in a black hoodie, while Spelling, for her part, opts for a bright blue jacket with matching pants. Both women pair their looks with oversized sunglasses.

"Yes! Anna, what can I do?" an eager Spelling asks in the clip.

Delvey keeps it brutally honest by suggesting she drop her famous name.

"Spelling?" the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum questions, to which Delvey replies, "No. Tori."

When Spelling questions why she should change her first name, Delvey jokes, "It sounds poor."

"OK, what else?" Spelling asks, to which Delvey replies, "Nothing," before smirking at the camera -- a nod to her now-viral interaction with DWTS co-host Julianne Hough following her elimination. When asked what she would take from her time on the show, she offered up that one-word reply, "Nothing."

In addition to the skit, Spelling sat down with Delvey on the latest episode of her MisSpelling podcast, which dropped on September 28.

The first two eliminated celebs on DWTS' 33rd season discussed their short-lived journey on show, with Delvey partnered with first-time pro Ezra Sosa and Spelling matched up with Pasha Pashkov.

"I think my focus was, 'Oh, it's a dancing competition so it's like, I have to perform like the steps because that's how I've been trained,'" Delvey told Spelling, while adding that she was classically trained in ballet. "You have to do the steps, nobody wants to see you smile … [and] in ballet, you don't smile."

Delvey added that she doesn't show her emotions often and is used to "always being on guard."

The decision to cast Delvey on DWTS has come with its fair share of backlash, with Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, the subject of countless headlines over her past legal woes. Delvey famously posed as a German heiress in order to allegedly commit fraud against several businesses and wealthy individuals. She was convicted of grand larceny and ultimately overstayed her U.S. visa while serving time in prison.

She had to seek permission from ICE to compete on the series and donned an ankle monitor -- which was notably bedazzled during her Week One dance to Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso."

Delvey also opened up a bit about her standoffish demeanor on the show, arguing that she "had to be on the defensive, especially after all the backlash that I received being cast on the show."

She did credit producers for trying to defend her and her involvement on the show. This even carried into the first live broadcast, with Carrie Ann Inaba recognizing the chilly response to Delvey's dance in the ballroom and asking the audience and viewers to give her a chance.

"I think everyone on the cast was generally very nice to me," Delvey noted. "But in the end, I don't know."

In an email interview with NBC News published last week, Delvey admitted to being upset after seeing the online reaction to her first performance. Her partner had told the press he found her crying in the bathroom.

"I hadn't been on social media in over seven years," she told NBC News, before recalling, "I felt good after my first dance but was not prepared for the hatred directed at me online and just how mean-spirited people can be hiding behind their keyboards.

Ultimately, she said the show felt like a "waste of time," adding that she found the whole experience "a bit upsetting."

Delvey further noted, "I never had high expectations on the show for myself ... It's been mostly a negative experience, at least for me, than it was a positive one."

She talked a bit more about that in that email interview with NBC News, where she said she felt she wasn't "given a fair chance" by viewers or the judges."

"I feel that the show so obviously used me to drive up the ratings, that they never had any plans to give me any chance to grow and only cared about exploiting me for attention," Delvey said. "It was predatory of them to try [to] make me feel inadequate and stupid all while I did get progressively better yet they chose to disregard that."

"It felt like I was never really given a fair chance by the viewers or some of the judges' given their nonsensical scoring," Delvey added. "It's supposed to be a dance competition and not a popularity contest."