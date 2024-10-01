Arizona Son Accused of Decapitating Mom, Claimed Another Man Stabbed Her First: Police

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

"The 9-1-1 caller stated a family member was inside the house, was deceased, and that the victim's head had been cut off," a Glendale Police Department sergeant said, also adding that the suspect "admitted stabbing his mother numerous times using a kitchen knife."

An Arizona man has been arrested in connection to the brutal murder of his mother -- just hours before her surprise birthday party ... and hours after he was released from jail for another arrest.

According to the Glendale Police Department, per Fox 10 Phoenix and AZFamily, Alejandro David Gonzalez, 25, has been accused of murdering and decapitating his mother, Teresa DeJesus Cruz Rubio, 49.

Authorities said that Rubio's family went looking for her after she didn't show up for her birthday party, despite previously confirming her attendance earlier that afternoon. On Friday night, the family went looking for Rubio at her home, and found her dead body, with her head detached, according to police. A family member then reportedly called authorities.

"The family had prepared a surprise birthday celebration for the victim. Earlier that day at around 3:40 PM, family members contacted the victim, who had agreed to gather with them. When the victim failed to show up to the gathering, the family became concerned and went to her home where they discovered her decapitated body," police said, per Fox 10.

"The 9-1-1 caller stated a family member was inside the house, was deceased, and that the victim's head had been cut off," Sgt. Bryan Hoskin of the Glendale Police Department said during a press conference.

Hoskin said Rubio was found "underneath a blanket," and police discovered that the "shower was still running" and "there was blood throughout" the apartment. He added that officers also found a knife block, along with a bloody knife in the kitchen sink.

Authorities said that they were told by Rubio's family that Gonzalez had recently been released from jail and was currently staying with her. Police then considered Gonzalez to be a suspect, and went out searching for him. Investigators reportedly discovered that Gonzalez borrowed Rubio's sister's car, which was seen on surveillance footage leaving Rubio's apartment on late Friday afternoon.

Phoenix Police reportedly found Gonzalez and his mother's car at 2:40 am on Saturday morning, and he was taken into the Glendale Police station for questioning. Investigators also reportedly said Gonzalez had dried blood on his clothes and other injuries on his hands and arms.

According to Fox 10, Gonzalez confessed to his mother's murder.

"Alejandro admitted to stabbing his mother numerous times using a kitchen knife, followed by decapitating her," police said, per the outlet.

During the press conference, Hoskin said Gonzalez claimed he wasn't the only suspect.

"Alejandro also spoke in the investigation and interview about using methamphetamines. Alejandro claimed there was another suspect involved, but detectives said no other evidence pointed to this as they were going through the scene with all the other evidence collected," he said.

According to ABC 15, Gonzalez reportedly told authorities that after he saw the other man stab his mom first, he then stabbed her to end her pain.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Gonzalez has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of vehicle theft.

"It’s absolutely horrific. It's horrific to the family who had to endure this, it's horrific to the officers who had to go and see this," Hoskin said.

According to AZFamily, Gonzalez previously struggled with meth and mental health issues. Past records show that Gonzalez was previously convicted for aggravated assault on a police officer in 2021, in which he allegedly punched an officer and chipped his tooth. The outlet reported that he pleaded guilty in October 2022, and he was released about 11 months later.