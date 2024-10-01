Julianne Hough Slams Body Shamers Who Told Her to 'Eat a Cheeseburger' After Bikini Video

Getty/Instagram

After some critics commented on her recent bikini video saying she looked too thin, the Dancing With the Stars host is clapping back, saying she is the healthiest she's ever been.

Julianne Hough has a message for the haters.

The Dancing With the Stars host took to social media to respond to commenters who were were critical of her latest bikini-clad video.

In the September 29 Instagram video, Hough could be seen enjoying a spa day while sporting a snake-print bikini, as she went back and forth between a sauna, red light therapy mask, cold plunge and trampoline.

But the response she got from social media users was anything hut kind, with one fan writing, "I'm concerned. Are you ok?" With another adding, "She needs to eat some milkshakes and cheeseburgers."

After seeing the comments on her post, Hough shared a video of herself eating a burger on her Instagram Stories Sept. 30, writing, "For those telling me to eat a cheeseburger…This was on Sept 17th the premiere date of DWTS!"

The 36-year-old had more to say in the post's Instagram comments, adding, "I don't usually address comments like this but I'm going to say a few things about this video."

Per Hough, her spa-day routine was a recommendation from a friend that "promotes lymphatic drainage," and her bikini was the "best outfit for these activities."

As for the way her body looks, the former dance pro noted that she "has never been healthier."

"I was full of inflammation in my 20's and had a marker for an auto immune that I addressed and committed to over a year and a half ago," she explained. "I've frozen my eggs over the last few years which also shifts the body fluctuation. I've never been healthier or happier from the inside out."

Hough also said that the "playful goofy side" she put on display in the video was a "reflection of how safe I feel in my own skin and with the people around me."

"For those of you genuinely concerned because this is unusual for you to see," she continued, "I understand that what you don't understand feels unfamiliar and sometimes scary. I'm going to continue feeling safe within myself regardless of the outpouring of your comments, and have fun with life which can be really heavy and challenging."

Despite the negative comments, Hough also received some positive ones, too, from those who appreciated seeing her lighter side.

"Why when a woman is happy, confident and comfortable with herself," a fan wrote, "do people get concerned and judge harshly?"