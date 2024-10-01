Lizzo Opens Up About 'Really Bad' Day Amid Weight Loss Journey

Getty

The 'Good as Hell' singer shares a vulnerable video detailing a difficult day in her weight loss journey as she reminds her followers, "ur not alone."

Lizzo is getting candid about her weight loss journey.

The Grammy-winning artist, who recently made her first public appearance since detailing her most recent weight loss transformation, opened up about having a tough day as she worked through a setback with her diet.

"I overate yesterday," Lizzo wrote atop a September 30 TikTok video of herself. "And I'm feeling really bad about it."

The 36-year-old, who was seen wearing a white and red striped long-sleeved shirt and denim skirt, went on to share the mantras she's using to encourage herself in the midst of disappointment.

"I'm trying to remind myself that my body needed that nourishment," she continued. "And if my body deserves comfort then my brain deserves comfort too."

The video was set to an audio track by TikTok user soulxsigh, which said, "You did good today. Really good. You might not see it, you might think it was just another day, but it wasn't. Every step you took today was a step forward no matter how small."

In the caption of the TikTok post, Lizzo added, "If you're going through this ur not alone."

Lizzo's followers were quick to jump in the comments to confirm the sentiment of not being alone on that path, with one user writing, "Happens to us all! Just get up today and keep going girl! You've got this. You are right where you are meant to be."

Another wrote, "I needed this! Thanks."

Lizzo's post comes just weeks after she posted two videos showing off the results of her months-long health journey that has included more than just dropping weight, but also a dedicated workout routine and eating in a "calorie deficit."

In the "before" part of one of the videos, the singer, who has long been an advocate for body positivity, sported a black two-piece Yitty set before cutting to the "after" portion, where she rocked a gray bodysuit that displayed her body's transformation, writing in the caption, "Fine both ways."

Shutting down allegations that she used the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic to shed the pounds, Lizzo captioned the following clip, "when you finally get ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit."