Husband's Disturbing Facebook Post from Day Before Murder-Suicide Revealed: Police

Facebook

In a post the day before police say Youree Kang murdered his wife and then himself, he wrote she had "been acting strange lately" and is "not the same person as I met her" -- after admitting, "I've been a menace in society and I'd like to clear my name."

An Austin, Texas man who police say killed his wife in a murder-suicide shared some concerning posts to Facebook in the two days before the incident.

According to the Austin Police Department, a 911 call from a family member requesting a welfare check on her niece and her niece's husband was received, after the caller said she hadn't been in contact with the pair in the past 24 hours. She called back an hour later, saying she was at the couple's home -- and saying that while their car was out front, nobody answered.

Police arrived shortly after and found the pair dead inside the home, with authorities telling PEOPLE the two died from stab wounds. They were identified as Hannah Kang, the caller's niece, and husband Youree Kang.

"The current evidence supports the belief that Youree killed Hannah, and then himself," said police.

In a Facebook post from the morning of September 23, the day before the murder-suicide, Youree wrote he was "terrified of what's going to happen to me because everyone is instilling fear in me."

"My wife has also been acting very strange lately. She's not the same person as I met her. For 10 years, she stuck by my craziness and now she's quick to a divorce," he continued, saying he "was hoping for us to continue to grow with each other."

"Please help to save my life!!!" he exclaimed, saying he was asking for "forgiveness and a second chance." As the post continued, he said that "praying away your sins after you've done something bad intentionally will not take away your true pain and suffering! I'm no stranger when it comes to this."

He ended his message, "We all deserve peace and happiness in life. There's room for everyone to succeed. Please..."

That post followed another from the prior day, September 22, which also revealed some concerning comments.

"I'd like to change the direction of my life, but I need your help. I was told that 'the truth will set you free' so here's my past 10 year story in a nutshell," he began, before adding that he's "been a menace in society and I'd like to clear my name."

Youree wrote he was "in an abusive and toxic mindset" when he first met Hannah, saying he was a 24-year-old "drunk cashier" when they met on the job at a restaurant. Despite knowing she was a minor at the time, he said he still pursued a relationship.

"It was wrong of me and I can never give her her precious life back," he stated in the post.

The investigation is ongoing, per PEOPLE.