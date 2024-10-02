Terrifier 3's Lauren LaVera Reveals Gross-Out Set Gag That Left Her Literally Gagging (Exclusive)

Cineverse

The Terrifier franchise's Final Girl reveals why she "hated" the second movie's iconic costume -- before spilling on her "favorite week" on set of the third flick and the gory moment that left her "coughing up" pink goo for days.

Art the Clown has quickly made a name for himself, joining the pantheon of horror movie killers alongside Jason Voorhees, Freddy Kruger and Michael Myers in record time thanks to the brutally graphic Terrifier movies.

But what's a horror baddie without an equally-important "Final Girl"? For the Terrifier films, that honor goes to Lauren LaVera, who joined the franchise as Sienna Shaw in the second film and quickly became not only a formidable foil to the murderous mime, but a major fan favorite.

Sienna's back in the Christmas-set Terrifier 3, which takes place five years after the events of the previous film. And while Art took a much-needed nap between movies, he returns as well, more brutal than ever.

Speaking with TooFab ahead of the threequel's release, LaVera revealed just how gross things got for her on set ... despite not being too bothered by all the blood, guts and grisly kills in each of the films.

"When I see the practical effects, I'm just in awe of that and they don't really bother me. I actually need more moments from really emotional scenes. I might need a moment to recover from that and to breathe because like my body doesn't know the difference," she shared. "Like, I'm stressing myself out and even though I can snap out of it in my brain, my body is still sweating and just stressed out."

Though she was hesitant to say too much about the specific scene, LaVera did tease a "a gag where I literally gagged because of it." The moment in question required her to "bite into something and goo is supposed to shoot out, but instead it shot right up my nose."

"And it was this puree of like cherries and hand soap. So I was coughing up pink hand soap for days after this and I was so uncomfortable," she continued. "And when [Director Damien Leone] yelled 'Cut!' I'm like, gagging. I'm like, 'Oh, someone gimme a towel.' And Damien was like, 'Wait one second.' He gets his phone. He's like, 'Say cheese.' He loves reveling in our misery."

That moment aside, the third movie was an overall more comfortable filming experience for LaVera -- who spent most of Terrifier 2 in a Valkyrie warrior costume that, while it looked incredible, was also incredible uncomfortable for the actress to wear.

"I hated wearing that costume. It was the worst, it was so uncomfortable. I was so excited to wear like slightly oversized jeans, a sweater. Like, I was fully clothed," said LaVera, who gets to sport comfortable, cozy winter-wear throughout the new film.

"I was like, this was amazing. I could have padding on. I couldn't wear padding in Terrifier 2 when I was getting whipped and thrown around ... my skin was showing, so I couldn't," she continued. "It was less ibuprofen I had to take this time around, which was nice."

Though she "loved" the wardrobe update, she also teased an "interesting and kind of iconic end, final look" fans will have to wait and see on screen.

That final end look she teased is featured during a major confrontation between her and the terrifying clown, a showdown which also includes Art and a chainsaw.

"That was, like, my favorite week on set. So I gotta give props to Drew Leary, our stunt coordinator," said LaVera, who added she was "so psyched" to shoot the final face-off after training with the stunt double of David Howard Thornton, who plays Art.

"Bobby was incredible. Sometimes [he and Dave] would be standing next to each other and I'm like, 'Which one is which?'" she continued. "But I think I understand how Dave walks, so as long as they moved, I knew which one was which ... But Bobby was incredible, so collaborative. I would constantly be like, 'Are you okay with this?' And stunt performers aren't usually asked that question, so he's like, 'Why are you asking me this? Like, I'm fine.'"

Despite her own background in martial arts, LaVera went on to praise her stunt double, Jenna Hellmuth, for taking on some of the more dangerous moves their director wouldn't allow her to do.

"I understand, because in his mind, if I get injured, we lose days, we lose time," she said, before adding she was "happy" to get to "do all of the fighting stuff" this time around -- aside from one moment where she's dragged down the stairs and thrown over a couch.

Joining the Terrifier universe was a breakthrough moment for LaVera, who appeared on episodes of Iron Fist and MacGyver -- as well as stunt-doubled for Anya Taylor-Joy in Split -- before landing the role of Sienna. The second film's massive success, which made almost $16 million off of a $250K budget, wasn't exactly something she expected.

"I mean, it definitely is surprising. I know it shouldn't be," she said of the franchise's upward trajectory, before revealing what Leone told her when she was cast.

"[David Howard Thornton] and Damien took me out to Outback Steakhouse and I remember -- because Damien and I, like, shared the brownie dessert, which is so good -- and I was like, I gotta get in shape for this movie. Like, this is my last time -- it wasn't my last time -- and I remember Damien telling me that he believes that Sienna was gonna be the Batman to Art's Joker," she recalled.

"And I was like, 'Alright, chill out, whatcha talking about?' And, and he was like, 'I'm telling you, Lau, this is gonna be big. Like, people are gonna really love Sienna,'" she continued, adding that she while she "believed his passion" at the time, she "did not understand the scope and the trajectory in which it would take."

"It feels like a dream come true," she said of the franchise's success, adding, "Every day I pinch myself."

Since the second movie took off, LaVera has been a regular on the horror convention circuit, where she's met tons of fans who feel an emotional connection to her character. Considering it's a franchise that prides itself on gore and violence, the actress said she's been surprised by how much the films -- and Sienna, in particular -- have touched people.

"I think the moments I really get [how much people care] is when I'm at conventions and I have these women dressed as Sienna -- men too, but mostly women -- dressed as Sienna," she shared. "They come up to me like shaking and crying and they will say, like, 'I lost a parent and I feel represented by Sienna. And I feel less alone by Sienna.' And that's the dream. Like that's why I got into acting."

"When I think of that, it moves me on such a deep, emotional level, especially considering the kind of movie it is. It's such a depraved movie and the fact that people are, are so emotionally connected to it, it's really all we could ever hope for," she added.

And while that depravity will likely continue for more installments to come, LaVera left TooFab with a "no comment" on whether she believes Art the Clown can ever truly be killed. Though we've seen him die in the past, he keeps coming back.

"'Art can be killed. But can he stay dead?' is the question," she replied. "I know the answer to that. Okay. And I don't think I can tell you."

Stay tuned!