RHONY Erin Lichy and Husband Get Into Fight Over Taking Mushrooms On Season Premiere

YouTube/Bravo

Erin Lichy and her husband Abe kicked off this season of Real Housewives of New York City with a bang.

The Season 15 premiere -- which was coincidentally entitled "Apple Of My Lie" -- saw some heavy tension between the couple.

When they took their children, Levi, Layla and Elijah to get ice cream at Serendipity3, they discussed their recent move to the Upper West Side.

In a confessional, Erin made note that it took up to 45 minutes to get their children to school before son Levi piped up and told his family, of their new pad, "It's kinda small."

"Dude, why don't you pay some rent? Then we can get a bigger place," Erin said, visibly annoyed.

"This little bougie kid is telling me our new gorgeous apartment is too small for him. Like, are you kidding me? The place that we're in now is not that much smaller than where we were living in Tribeca, but they're just used to living on two floors. I did raise a kid with good real estate taste, so I'll give him that," Erin continued in the confessional, referring to Levi's comment.

Erin then shared that she has been looking for townhouses and asked Abe if he would be interested in moving again.

"I'd love to do it, but it's going to be a lot of work. I mean, we have to gut it. Are you sure you're up for doing a renovation like that?," Abe said, before Erin shared how excited she is to have a home office and spoke of an old mural.

"Eat some mushrooms and stare at that for hours," Abe then said, before being scolded by Erin. "Stop. You can't say that," she said, cutting him off.

"What? Not me," Abe said, hinting that it was a joke. However, the damage was already done for Erin.

"Why do you have to go there?," Erin asked.

"Sorry. You don't say those things?," Abe said.

"No," Erin replied, as a flashback showed a moment of her from last season, joking with Jenna Lyons about tripping.

"Okay, cool," Abe said.

"Why are you being, like, rude to me now?," Erin said.

"Because I don't like when my words are being controlled. That's how it feels," Abe said.

The argument continued with Erin asking Abe if he is "dumb."

Abe stressed that he was just "making a joke" before the show cut to a confessional of Erin sharing that she did not approve of Abe speaking about "mushrooms" ... at least while he was on camera.