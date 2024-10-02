Robbie Williams' Musical Biopic 'Better Man' Actually Stars a Singing CGI Monkey

Getty/Paramount/Youtube

The film, directed by The Greatest Showman's Michael Gracey, follows Williams from his childhood and early days in Take That to becoming one of the biggest superstars on the planet.

Let the monkey entertain you, because Robbie Williams is nowhere to be seen in the trailer for Better Man.

Paramount dropped its first trailer for the musical biopic from Michael Gracey, director of The Greatest Showman, who used a CGI monkey to play the part of the 50-year-old British pop sensation.

"I know what you're thinking. What's with the monkey? I'm Robbie Williams. I'm one of the biggest pop stars in the world. But I've always seen myself a little less evolved," Williams is heard narrating.

While the film looks like musical biopics which have graced our screens before -- such as Elvis -- the stark difference is the talking and singing monkey front and center.

The trailer begins with Williams' primate alter-ego being pushed to the ground by a group of kids while playing soccer ... before flashing to the same monkey performing on stage in front of thousands.

"Better Man is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams, one of the greatest entertainers of all time," the official logline reads.

"It follows Robbie's journey from childhood, to being the youngest member of chart-topping boyband Take That, through to his unparalleled achievements as a record-breaking solo artist -- all the while confronting the challenges that stratospheric fame and success can bring."

The cast includes Steve Pemberton, Damon Herriman, Raechelle Banno, Alison Steadman, Kate Mulvaney, Frazer Hadfield, Tom Budge and Anthony Hayes. Jonno Davies plays the monkey version of Williams.