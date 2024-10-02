Sabrina Carpenter Addresses Lip Syncing Allegations After TikToker Claims She Doesn't Sing Live at Concerts

Getty

Carpenter was accused of lip syncing while performing on her Short n' Sweet Tour.

Sabrina Carpenter is speaking out after a fan accused her lip syncing while performing on her Short n' Sweet Tour.

It all went down after a TikTok commenter posted a video Monday asking if Sabrina sings live.

Another TikTok user posted a reply, saying, "Hate to say it but 30% lip singing [sic] 30% backing track [and] 40% singing."

Carpenter saw the video and was quick to respond, telling the commenters, "I sing live at every show 100% would you like to speak to my audio engineers."

Sabrina Carpenter claps back at lip syncing rumors via Tik Tok! pic.twitter.com/xkXRZICbCs — Sabrina Times (@SabrinaTimes) October 2, 2024 @SabrinaTimes

Carpenter, who is currently touring the U.S. in support of her latest album, had fans sticking up for her however, with some who have attended her live shows taking to the comments to refute those lip syncing claims.

"I saw her live and she 100% sang everything," one fan wrote.

Another added, "I mean you can clearly hear when she's singing and when there's backing. She's not masking it."

Carpenter, who has been busy working late ... because, well, she's a singer, also graced the cover of Time magazine Wednesday as part of TIME100's Next list, which recognizes 100 emerging leaders from across the world who are shaping the future.

In the profile, Carpenter discussed her meteoric rise to the top over the last year, with chart-toping his like "Espresso" dominating the airwaves. But her career started long before this year, with Carpenter releasing albums since she was just a teen and appearing on the Disney reboot of Boy Meets World, Girl Meets World.

"There were so many things I dreamt of doing as a little girl I got to do this year that felt like such a cool, sweet, little bucket-list moment for my younger self," Carpenter said as she reflecting on this past year. "I literally threw up when I found out about SNL. Not to be graphic."

Her recent performance at the MTV VMAs was another dream realized.

"I grew up watching those performances and being like, I want to do that. But then it all just seemed so -- not even out of reach, just like I had a different plan in my head of when it was all supposed to happen," she continued.

And while in the 25-year-old songstresses mind, it wasn't supposed to take this long to reach what is looking like the height of her career, Carpenter said she feels more prepared than ever to take on some of these major moments.

"If I was even 17 or 18, I think I would have been way, way more nervous and intimidated," she admitted.

Touching on the experience she's already amassed at such a young age, Carpenter added, "People like to make you feel like, when you're above 21 in this industry, you’re haggard. But I'm trying to remember that I'm still quite young."

And there's still a lot she wants to accomplish. Next on her bucket list: hopefully performing at the Grammy's, Carpenter tells Time.

As for Short 'n Sweet, the already certified platinum album is not only a hit amongst fans, it's been the hot topic of think pieces and served as social media fodder with many linking a few songs on the album seem to her short-lived relationship she had with Shawn Mendes during off-again stretches of his past romance with Camila Cabello.

While Carpenter wouldn't say specifically who she was thinking of when writing any of her songs, she did address the feelings within them.

"It'll probably bite me in the a-- at some point," she said. "But it's been a really therapeutic album to be able to just say what I'm thinking."

And in the end, she's doing it, not just as a release for her, but for her female fans too, many of whom understand the relationship pitfalls Carpenter herself has fallen prey to.

"This just really hits for the girls that have every right to go back to someone who isn't good for them, and know that those mistakes are absolutely human to make, and repeatedly," she explained. "The amount of times that we've all been with people we shouldn't be. We either learn it the hard way, or we are a miracle and we end up marrying that person."