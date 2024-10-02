Selena Gomez Reacts to News of Her Billionaire Status: 'Really Honored and Just Happy'

Getty

The singer, actress and business woman became a billionaire thanks in part to the fans who helped support her Rare Beauty brand.

Selena Gomez knows how rare it is to be a part of the billionaires club.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the New York Film Festival Monday, Gomez spoke about reaching billionaire status, after earning a spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time with a net worth of $1.3 billion, thanks to her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, and her Hollywood career.

Her real-estate portfolio and brand partnerships have also played a part, as well as her mental health platform Wondermind, which she founded in 2022 with her mom, Mandy Teefey, and entrepreneur Daniella Pierson.

"I personally think it's distasteful to talk about money," Gomez said. "But I really am giving all the credit to the people who buy the products."

She added, "They're the ones that made this dream of mine come true. So I'm really, really honored and just happy."

The 32-year-old told the outlet she loves leading her team at Rare Beauty, which allowed her to not only shake up the beauty space, but make an impact on mental health with the Rare Impact Fund.

Previously speaking to Time about the success of her beauty brand, Gomez said despite reaching this major milestone, it's never been about the money for her.

"I have this weird thing in my head where if I focus on the numbers, I’ll lose whatever it is that made Rare Beauty Rare Beauty," she told Time. "I never wanted it to be about making a lot of money and that's it."

And while there have been some rumors that she's planning to leave her position with the brand, Gomez shut those down. In fact, not only are those not true, but she has no plans to sell Rare Beauty anytime soon.

"I don't think I'm going anywhere," she said during her the outlet's 100 Summit in April. "I am enjoying this a little too much."