TikTok Star Arrested In Connection to Murder of Therapist Found In Tarp on Side of the Road

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office/Facebook

"It was a very physical and very violent attack," said the Tangipahoa Sheriff -- which released photos of a person of interest many online said looked like TikTok star Mr. Prada 456 before his arrest.

A TikTok star known as "Mr. Prada 456" and boasting 3.9 million followers has been arrested in Texas in connection to the brutal murder of a Louisiana therapist -- whose body was found wrapped in a tarp on the side of the highway over the weekend.

Terryon Thomas (pictured top left above), 20, was arrested in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, on a warrant out of Baton Rouge for resisting an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He's not currently facing any murder charges.

He's reportedly being held in a Texas jail, awaiting an extradition hearing to determine whether he'll be sent to Louisiana to face the warrant's charges.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana, the body of 69-year-old therapist William Nicholas Abraham (pictured below left above) was spotted by a passerby on September 20, "wrapped in a tarp on the side of Highway 51." Investigators reportedly believe the body was dumped there, after Abraham was killed elsewhere.

The coroner's office said Abraham died from blunt force trauma, ruling the death a homicide. Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker told WAFB, "It was a very physical and very violent attack. He was bludgeoned about in the head, shoulders and neck. There was a lot of bruising."

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office

On Monday, officials released photos of a "person of interest" in the case, who they believe is the "the last person known to have been driving" Abraham's vehicle. "The vehicle was located by Baton Rouge Police Monday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle, at the time, sped away from a traffic stop and ultimately ran away after crashing the car," officials said at the time.

Though they didn't have a name, many commented on the Sheriff's Facebook page that the man in question looked like Thomas, recognizing him from social media.

Per the warrant, via USA Today, a Baton Rouge police officer attempted a stop of Abraham's vehicle after they ran the license plate and it came back as stolen. According to the doc, Thomas was identified by the same officer after being given a six-photo lineup, while his body-worn camera allegedly "coincided with his statement."

No link between Thomas and Abraham has been established publicly by authorities.