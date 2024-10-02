Travis Kelce Admits He Has to 'Lie' to Himself to Not 'Stuff My Face Like a Little Fat Kid'

Getty

Jason Kelce agreed with his brother on their New Heights podcast, saying it's "a sad day" as an NFL player when "you realize you've hit that age where you can't just eat whatever you want anymore."

Resisting yummy baked goods can be difficult -- and it's something that Travis Kelce admits to struggling with while trying to stay fit during the NFL season.

On Wednesday's episode of his and his brother Jason's New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end jokingly revealed that he lies to himself to maintain his healthy diet during this "point in the season."

The topic came up after Jason showed a box of donuts he was sent to the camera, before praising the shop that made them.

"I already had one," he said, to which Travis sighed and said, "Good thing they're over there."

"The yellow boxes are dangerous," he continued, before Jason grabbed a donut out of the box.

Travis, meanwhile, said he's trying his best to resist donuts to focus.

"I'm at that point in the season where I'm like, 'Let me just push it away,'" he said. "I see that golden glazed donut just sitting in the yellow box. I'm just like, 'I don't need that today. I'll get it tomorrow' knowing that they don't have boxes of donuts in the building every day.”

"[I] just lie to myself so that I don't just grab 10 donuts and run around the corner and just stuff my face like a little fat kid," he joked. "'What happened to all the donuts?'"

Jason, 36, who retired from the NFL earlier this year, then told his brother, who turns 35 on October 5, that there comes a time during an athlete's career when they hit a certain age and must face the reality that their bodies are changing.

"It's a sad day when you're in your NFL career, and you realize you've hit that age where you can't just eat whatever you want anymore," he said, bursting out laughing.

"I used to live for ice cream the day before games," Jason shared, before recalling the moment he learned that he can't do that anymore. "I got to year 12 and I ate some ice cream, and I tried to go play football the next day, and I'm like, 'Oh s--t. This is real."

In response, Travis joked, "'Why am I so lethargic today? I just feel like a big blob. Am I bloated?'"

"Well, I'm going to keep eating these Buffalo Wild Wings and donuts," the retired Kelce brother said with a laugh.