Osmond Family Cheating Accusations Blow Up on RHOSLC Involving Donny & Marie's Nephew

After Jared Osmond's DMs to another woman are exposed, his girlfriend and series star goes into a tailspin -- while he seemingly reacts to the scandal on social media.

Leave it to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to kick off a new season with a cheating scandal involving one of the Osmonds.

On the third episode of the show's 5th season, new cast member Britani Bateman learned some very heartbreaking gossip about her relationship with Jared Osmond, the nephew of Donny and Marie Osmond and son of Virl Osmond.

While the two had a bit of a roller coaster relationship, Britani previously told the other women in the cast that he made things Instagram official with her and that she was officially his girlfriend at the time of the episode.

Cue Angie Katsanevas, who was seen telling her husband that her brow technician said he was "sending her DMs and commenting in her DMs and wanted her to call him" -- which left her "brow girl" wondering if he was really dating Britani.

Screenshots of DMs purportedly from him reacting to a spicy photo of the brow technician were then shown on screen, with Jared allegedly writing, "Oh, you are so fun." She responded by writing, "I'm actually a little bit of a hand full lol but I bet you would like it a little," before he seemingly wrote back, "Probably, do tell."

In a follow-up screen shot, he allegedly wrote that he and Bateman were "not together" anymore, adding that photos of them together on a Bravo fan page were from "several weeks ago." He added, "She's on dating sites and so am I. I'm sorry if I've done anything to offend you. I hope you'll forgive me."

The message continued: "Ever since Britani and I broke up, I've been a little hurt and a little saddened. Trying to find a new relationship. She has wasted no time in dating as well. I would love a phone call from you if it's possible."

As the women all took a trip to Milwaukee together, Britani was having difficulty getting in touch with Osmond, as Lisa Barlow basically told her to stop being so available to him. The hour ended with Angie sharing the DMs with Bateman, leaving her in tears over the apparent state of her relationship.

Jared, meanwhile, appeared to respond to the drama airing by sharing a photo of himself to Instagram on Wednesday night, along with text reading, "There are always two sides to every story. The one we see, and the one we don't see. Always." The caption for the post: "Life is good 🤜🏼🤛🏼"

In the season premiere, Britani was first introduced to viewers via Heather Gay, who explained her friend was "dating Jared Osmond as in Osmond Osmond, the nephew of Donny and Marie, which in Mormon culture is the equivalent of dating Prince Harry. Until today."

Britani was later seen saying she was "single and ready to mingle" as of earlier that morning, claiming the two broke up "16 times" during their 8-month relationship.

"I feel like I'm on this hamster wheel of dating other people, breaking up, and getting back together. It's like, 'Ugh, I'm a crazy person,' but there's just something about him. Mmm, he's yummy," she said at the time.

Bateman has since deleted all photos with him from her Instagram, so it appears they are very much not together anymore.