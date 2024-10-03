Jennifer Aniston Addresses Most Shocking Rumors About Herself -- Including One About Obama!

YouTube

The Friends alum also gets emotional over death of onscreen father, Kris Kristofferson.

Jennifer Aniston is setting a few things straight.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday, the Friends alum addressed some of the shocking stories that have been written about her over the years -- which included everything from her penchant for salmon sperm facials to a rumor that she and President Barack Obama had a secret romance.

"Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you're like, 'Oh no, what's it gonna be?' Or the emails saying some cheesy tabloid's going to make up a story and then it's that," Aniston quipped of the rumor about her and former president. "I was not mad at it."

She did shut it down though, telling Kimmel, "I know Michelle [Obama] more than him."

Not all the stories Kimmel rattled off were false, however, with Aniston confirming a few of the headlines written about the 55-year-old actress, like that fish facial.

"Don't I look like a salmon? Don't I have beautiful salmon skin?" she joked after sharing the process behind the facial. "Little tiny pricks. It's like the little microneedlnig that they do to push the salmon inside."

She also admitted to traveling abroad with jars of olives and having a Ziplock bag with her dead therapist's ashes inside.

"Can I plead the… it's a little true,” Aniston stammered. "Oh, I'm gonna sound like I really need a therapist after this. It's a long story."

She also confirmed that as a kid she had a piece of her artwork hanging in New York's Museum of Modern Art.

Kimmel concluded his line of questioning by asking if her family would really make her belly dance on Christmas Eve.

"Anytime, not just Christmas Eve," Aniston revealed. "The Greeks love any kind of a family dinner. Yes, they would say, 'Let's get up and watch'... I get such anxiety when friends do that their children because of the inner trauma from having to perform and belly dance in front of my great aunts and uncles and grandmothers."

Things took an emotional turn elsewhere in the interview when Aniston was asked about her on-screen father, country music superstar and A-list Hollywood actor, Kris Kristofferson, who died at the age of 88 last weekend.

Kristofferson played Aniston's dad in the 2009 romcom, He's Just Not That Into You. Aniston also directed him in a short film she directed in 2006 called Room 10.

"I actually was lucky enough to direct my first short film, and he -- surprisingly when we asked him, he said, yes -- he and Robin Wright," Aniston recalled. "And it was one of the most special experiences I've ever had."

Noting that she had Kristofferson in mind for the part, Aniston called him "extraordinary."

The Morning Show actress became friends with Kristofferson off-screen as well, telling Kimmel that he came to her 40th birthday party back and was even a fan of her work on Friends.